Sad day if tradition is your main concern. Necessary day if trophies are.

Surely some fans will struggle with a departure from what they’ve grown accustomed to. But the most ardent ones know that nostalgia pales in comparison with natties.

Washington (and Oregon) are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, likely ensuring the dissolution of a conference that has made 108 trips around the sun. And though some might be thinking “the Huskies are freakin’ gone?!” — they should be thinking “let’s freakin’ go!”

UW bouncing for the Big Ten was the only viable option if the intent is to stay financially viable and relevant in football’s national-championship picture. This is not exclusive to football, either, as the monetary windfall from shifting leagues will benefit all sports.

The Pac-12 was in a tenuous position before this summer, as last year USC and UCLA announced their plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. And when perpetual also-ran Colorado bolted for the Big 12 last week — something it appears Arizona will do as well — the remaining schools looked less like the Conference of Champions and more like the island of misfits.

So emergency meetings were called and round-the-clock speculation swirled. Pundits traded opinions about Washington’s, Oregon’s and the Pac-12’s future back and forth like a pickleball. And then the news came out: The Dawgs and Ducks are Big Ten bound.

It’s not a move, folks. It’s the move.

Some context: The Pac-12 has not won a national championship in football since 2005 (USC) and has not made the four-team College Football Playoff since Washington went in 2016. It hasn’t won an NCAA men’s basketball championship since Arizona did it in 1997, either. Moreover, national recruiting rankings have dwindled leaguewide, with Washington unable to crack the top 25 in any of the past three years.

Student-athletes want to compete for the biggest prize in college football. When they don’t think they can do that, they go elsewhere. Student-athletes also want to be seen by as many fans as possible. When viewership is limited — as has been the case in the Pac-12 for years — they go elsewhere.

Neither of these issues was going to be remedied by the Pac-12’s proposed Apple TV media deal, which was estimated to be pay between $20 million-$25 million annually to each school. The 50 percent “cut rate” that Oregon and Washington may reportedly accept from the Big Ten would still exceed that number, given that the conference’s media deal with CBS, NBC and Fox is expected to pay around $65 million to each institution per year.

In short: More money, more exposure, better competition. All essential for an athletic department to develop into and/or maintain itself as one of the nation’s elite.

Don’t you want that, Huskies fans?

Yes, there are trade-offs — the first of which is tradition. For the Huskies, their rivalry with Washington State may (though not necessarily) disappear. And the ultimate tradition — the Rose Bowl — is all but meaningless as a Pac-12/Big Ten matchup.

Then again, Washington will keep its annual game with its true rival, Oregon (and regularly play familiar foes USC and UCLA). And frankly, the Rose Bowl’s prestige has waned since the introduction of the CFP.

There is travel, too. Not just for football fans but for athletes from all the other sports. No more jaunts down to Corvallis or Salt Lake City or Palo Alto. Now it’s treks to Ann Arbor, Columbus, Bloomington and Happy Valley.

This could mentally and physically fatigue student athletes who are suddenly doubling their time in the air, potentially impacting performance between the lines or in the classroom. It’ll certainly create a greater hassle for the traveling die-hards as well.

But supporters find a way. And the truth is, football and men’s basketball are the lifeblood of all the other college sports. If those two are generating more revenue, everyone benefits.

Lastly, it leaves fellow Pacific Northwest programs such as Washington State and Oregon State flailing for relevance. They don’t have offers from major conferences coming in. Being part of the national conversation will become increasingly difficult. Heck, so will being part of the regional conversation.

But that is not the concern of their in-state brethren. Washington and Oregon’s priority is to survive now so they can thrive later.

Friday’s news may be hard to stomach for the old guard, and that’s perfectly understandable. But I find that sports fans usually — not always, but usually — adapt to changes they initially bristled at and get along just fine.

Few if anybody would have even conceived of this move a couple of years back. But now, assuming Washington being an elite athletic institution is the goal, any other move would be inconceivable.