Ulumoo Ale is no stranger to change.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound behemoth was born in Samoa but moved at a young age to Australia, where he became a three-time Golden Gloves heavyweight champion boxer almost by accident. When asked how he initially became involved in the sport, Ale shrugs and says “the gym wasn’t that far, so I just went and hung out there.” Eventually, though, he gravitated more toward rugby — “I just kind of fell in love with the team aspect,” he says — before moving again to Tacoma before 10th grade.

In Washington, Ale tried out discus and shot put at Fife High School — and it just so happened that his coach also oversaw the football team. He played varsity on both sides of the line as an oversized but inexperienced sophomore, and signed with the home-state Huskies less than three years later.

His home changed. His sport changed. His name even changed.

From that sense, a position change was unlikely to faze him.

Ale — who initially signed with Washington and played under the nickname “M.J.,” before later embracing “Ulumoo,” his given first name — arrived in Seattle as an offensive lineman, playing in all 29 possible games across the last three seasons. That included 10 combined starts at left guard in 2020 and 2021, as Ale lost his job to Julius Buelow, and then reclaimed it, as a redshirt sophomore last fall.

Typically, position switches are reserved for players who can’t find the field.

So, why is one of Washington’s offensive starters suddenly relocating to the defensive line?

“I sat down with (offensive line coach Scott) Huff and (head coach Kalen) DeBoer and they both explained how they could see me potentially having a chance on that side of the ball,” Ale told The Times on Thursday. “They wanted me to give it a crack, so I was open to it. I’m definitely open to it. I picked up the opportunity and I’m going to give it my best.”

Granted, this won’t be an entirely new experience. Ale was named the 2A South Puget Sound League Mountain Most Valuable Player for his work on both sides of the line as a senior in 2017, after earning 2A SPSL Mountain Division defensive lineman of the year honors as a junior.

But after four seasons on the opposite side, it’s unclear how effectively that rust will be removed this offseason.

“The transition so far has been smooth,” Ale said. “(Defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield) is getting me dialed in. All the coaches on the defensive side have been very supportive — guys bringing me in, just talking to me, explaining small technique. Even some of the younger guys, I’ve been picking their brains, picking (Tuli Letuligasenoa’s) brain, looking up film of guys I can imitate — especially being a taller defensive lineman. My game plan has to be a little different. It’s always going to be low man wins.

“I’m just seeing what technique fits me. Obviously not all defensive linemen’s games are the same. But I think it’s going to be fine. The transition’s going to be really good, especially with the technique I’m learning. I’m excited to play some d-line.”

UW football fans should also be excited about the prospect of a 6-6, 345-pound mountain imploding opposing offensive lines. And, regarding his variety of past athletic endeavors, Ale noted that “tackling for rugby is one big thing that’s going to come in very handy playing defense now.”

But it isn’t the only way Ale’s past should prepare him for his present.

“If anything, playing d-line now, I have an understanding of what the o-lineman is trying to do,” Ale said. “If it doesn’t work out and I do end up going back, I’ll have an understanding of what the d-lineman is trying to do. I think at the end of the day I can only benefit from this opportunity.”

On paper, that opportunity makes sense for both sides. UW’s run defense disintegrated in 2021, as the Huskies ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in yards allowed per game (194). UW returns one experienced starter in junior Tuli Letuligasenoa (6-2, 300), but fellow stalwart Sam “Taki” Taimani transferred to rival Oregon this offseason.

Outside of Letuligasenoa and Ale, UW could expect to receive contributions from sophomores Faatui Tuitele (6-3, 305), Jacob Bandes (6-2, 295) and Voi Tunuufi (6-1, 275), and redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa (6-3, 300), among others. But Ale’s body type alone makes him an intriguing addition.

As for the opposite side, UW is expected to return three starting offensive linemen — left tackle Jaxson Kirkland (assuming his NCAA petition passes), right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Victor Curne — with Buelow, Matteo Mele and Troy Fautanu touting starting experience as well. Considering the additional intrigue provided by youngsters like Nate Kalepo, Roger Rosengarten, Myles Murao, Geirean Hatchett, Owen Prentice and others, depth is not an immediate concern on the offensive line.

Suddenly, Ale’s path to playing time is more uncertain.

But he’s gotten this far by embracing change.

“Not really,” Ale said, when asked if there was any hesitation to make the position switch. “Obviously on the d-line they do need depth. If this is what the team needs, I’m willing to give it a chance and try to do what I can for this team.”

