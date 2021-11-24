Quarterback

The Cougars have the Pac-12 leader in passing yards in sophomore Jayden de Laura (2,506), and the Huskies have the quarterback who is No. 2, sophomore Dylan Morris (2,458). But while de Laura has clearly solidified himself as the team’s quarterback of the future, it’s not even a sure thing Morris will start Friday. Quarterbacks often get too much of the blame when things go wrong, but it hasn’t helped the 4-7 Huskies that Morris has thrown a league-high 12 interceptions.

Edge: Washington State

Receiver

The Cougars have the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in the Pac-12 in Calvin Jackson Jr. (57 catches for 887 yards) and Travell Harris (68 for 778). Freshman De’Zhaun Stribling has 35 catches, but no one else on the team has more than 18. Washington has a pair of emerging freshmen in Rome Odunze, who has a team-high 38 catches, and Jalen McMillan, who has 36. Cade Otton, who missed last week’s game against Colorado with an injury, is an elite tight end. If he can’t play, that will mean more time for Devin Culpp, who had a team-high six catches for 83 yards against Colorado last week.

Edge: Even

Running back

WSUs’ Max Borghi hasn’t put up the numbers Cougar fans might have hoped for this season, but he has been solid (751 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns). His backup, Deon McIntosh, has rushed for 483 yards and both are threats to catch passes, too. Washington has used several different lead backs this season, with Sean McGrew — who has missed the past two games with an injury, leading the team with 431 yards rushing. WSU averages 4.0 yards per rushing attempt and UW averages 3.3.

Edge: Washington State

Offensive line

This was supposed to be the strength of both teams entering the season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case for the Huskies, starting with the opening loss to Montana. The veteran UW line has not created enough space for runners and has not done a good enough job protecting the quarterback. The WSU line took some heat for its play early in the season, but the veteran unit’s improvement was a big reason the Cougars recovered from a 1-3 start to the season.

Edge: Washington

Defensive line

WSU defensive ends Ron Stone (5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss) and Brennan Jackson (3.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL) have made some big plays this season, particularly rushing the passer, and each has earned a weekly Pac-12 defensive player of the week honor. The WSU line has been inconsistent in getting forward push at the line of scrimmage, part of the reason WSU is ninth in the conference in rushing yards allowed. The Huskies have some promising sophomores and freshmen on the line, but the unit has been pushed around too often this season.

Edge: Washington State

Linebackers

The Huskies received a major blow when star linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was lost for the season with an injury against UCLA. Carson Bruener has stepped up well in his absence but it hasn’t been a great season for the unit overall. Sixth-year senior Jahad Woods (96 tackles, 6 TFL) and Justus Rogers (61 tackles, 4 TFL) lead the Cougars’ linebackers.

Edge: Washington State

Secondary

Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie are a big reason UW leads the nation in passing yards allowed per game at 134.1 per game (Cincinnati is second at 155.5) and just 5.2 yards per attempt. A veteran Cougars secondary has been solid, ranking sixth in the conference in passing defense (219.9 yards per game).

Edge: Washington

Special teams

Washington’s Race Porter ranks seventh in the nation by averaging 48.0 yards per punt. UW kicker Peyton Henry has made 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and all 25 of his extra-point attempts. WSU punter Nick Haberer (42.6 yards) and kicker Dean Janikowski (10 of 12 on field-goal attempts) have been solid, Cougar kickoff and punt returner Travell Harris has yet to have a real long one this season but is always a threat.

Edge: Even

Coaching

Not enough data to make a call on this one. WSU’s Jake Dickert is 2-2 since taking over for the fired Nick Rolovich. Washington’s Bob Gregory has lost two close games since taking over for the ousted Jimmy Lake. Both teams have played hard — if not always well — under their new coaches.

Edge: Even