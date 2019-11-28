Quarterback

If we are talking about NFL potential, it would seem that UW’s Jacob Eason has a clear edge over WSU’s Anthony Gordon because of his size and great arm strength. But we are talking about this season. Gordon has thrown for 4,920 yards and is poised to become the 16th FBS quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season. He has an outside chance of breaking Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons’ season record of 5,333 yards. Gordon occasionally throws ill-advised passes into coverage and has been intercepted 14 times. Eason has thrown for 2,678 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Those stats are solid, but the team certainly hasn’t had the success Husky fans were hoping for with all the hype coming in.

Edge: Washington State

Receiver

Washington State has six receivers with at least 39 catches. Not sure the crew has lived up to the preseason hype, but the Cougars are deep at the position, with former walk-on Brandon Arconado being the most productive when he has been healthy. The struggles at receiver for the Huskies have been well-documented. Way too many dropped balls this season, and they could still use a consistent deep threat.

Edge: Washington State

Running back

UW’s Salvon Ahmed struggled last week against Colorado but has been generally good as the main replacement for Myles Gaskin, who finished his career as the Huskies’ all-time leading rusher. Richard Newton has struggled to regain the form he showed earlier this season before getting injured. A good case could be made that WSU’s Max Borghi is the most valuable player in the game. He has rushed for 740 yards (6.7 yards a carry), caught 69 passes for 508 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns.

Edge: Washington State

Offensive line

This unit was supposed to be a real strength for the Huskies, and while the group might not have met expectations, it has been solid for the most part. The Cougars have allowed 13 sacks (UW has allowed 18), but Gordon has come under pressure a lot more than Gardner Minshew did last year as the Cougars QB. Replacing Andre Dillard at left tackle wasn’t as seamless as they might have hoped.

Edge: Washington

Defensive line

The Huskies lost some key members of the line to graduation, including Greg Gaines, and have not been as good this season up front despite a good season for UW defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who has 40 tackles and six tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Will Rodgers has made some big plays for WSU (six tackles for loss, four sacks), but the unit has gotten pushed around too much this season.

Edge: Washington

Linebackers

It has been a big year statistically for WSU inside linebacker Jahad Woods (111 tackles, 9 TFL), but the unit overall has taken a step backward this season. UW took a big hit with the players who left after last season, including star Ben Burr-Kirven. The unit probably hasn’t been as good as Husky fans hoped, but the expectations were high.

Edge: Washington

Secondary

The Cougars have dismissed three players from the secondary in the past couple of weeks, including one starter. The unit has struggled big-time all season, although the effort seems to be better since defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned in midseason. The Huskies lost some great talent to the NFL, but it’s still a solid unit if not as good as last season.

Edge: Washington

Special teams

Huge improvement here for UW, with Peyton Henry making 17 of 19 field-goal attempts and punter Joel Whitford averaging 45.0 yards a punt after averaging 41.2 last year. WSU kicker Blake Mazza has made 18 of 19 field-goal attempts. Punter Oscar Draguicevich has not been as good as last season but is still averaging 44.4 yards. Travell Harris is a dangerous kick returner for WSU. Aaron Fuller has averaged 13.1 yards on punt returns and returned one 88 yards for a touchdown..

Edge: Even

Coaching

It has been a bit of a struggle for both coaches. Washington State’s Mike Leach has gotten his team to play much better after an embarrassing loss to Utah in the middle of the season that was followed by the resignation of the defensive coordinator. This has been the most disappointing season at UW for Chris Petersen, but he has won five in a row over WSU.

Edge: Even