All eight of the Washington Huskies taken in the 2019 NFL draft will start the first NFL week on 53-man rosters.

Throw in undrafted quarterback Jake Browning, who is on the Minnesota practice squad, and that makes nine first-year UW players in the NFL.

It’s the most since 10 Huskies were drafted in 1998.

Overall, 31 former UW players are on NFL 53-man rosters or practice squads this season, according to Overthecap.com.

Here’s a look.

Budda Baker, Arizona; Keishawn Bierria, Denver; Jake Browning, Minnesota; Ben Burr-Kirven, Seattle; Darrell Daniels, Arizona; Will Dissley, Seattle; Jake Eldrenkamp, Indianapolis; Greg Gaines, LA Rams; Myles Gaskin, Miami; Shaq Thompson, Carolina; Marvin Hall, Detroit; Sydney Jones, Philadelphia; Jermaine Kearse, Detroit; Senio Kelemente, Houston; Kevin King, Green Bay; Cory Littleton, LA Rams, Kaleb McGary, Atlanta; Jordan Miller, Atlanta; Byron Murphy, Arizona; Josh Perkins, Philadelphia; Marcus Peters, LA Rams; Dante Pettis, San Francisco; Taylor Rapp, LA Rams, John Ross, Cincinnati, Drew Sample, Cincinnati; Coleman Shelton, LA Rams; Danny Shelton, New England; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta; Zeke Turner, Arizona; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay and Dwayne Washington, New Orleans.

Recently, former UW defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, who was drafted in 2017, was released by Tampa Bay while 2019 undrafted safety JoJo McIntosh was cut by Washington.

Sample, who was taken in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals, makes his pro debut Sunday against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field alongside Ross.

Meanwhile, former Washington State Cougars Andre Dillard and Gardner Minshew, who were taken last spring in the NFL draft, begin their NFL careers as backups in Philadelphia and Jacksonville, respectively.

There are 12 former WSU players currently in the NFL, according to Overthecap.com.

The list includes: Deone Bucannon, Tampa Bay; Joe Dahl, Detroit; Andre Dillard, Philadelphia; Daniel Ekuale, Cleveland; Luke Falk, NY Jets; Frankie Luvu, NY Jets; Cole Madison, Green Bay; Hercules Mata’afa, Minnesota; Vince Mayle, LA Chargers; Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville; Jalen Thompson, Arizona and Destiny Vaeao, Carolina.