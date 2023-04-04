On Sept. 10, 2022, with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter of a 52-6 Washington win over Portland State, Denzel Boston learned a messy lesson:

Too much magic has consequences.

On a hazy Saturday in Seattle, quarterback Sam Huard took a snap under center at the 2-yard line, turned and handed to Boston on an end-around. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver cut right, lowered his shoulder and barreled through safety David Joseph and into the end zone for the freshman’s first career score. The Emerald Ridge alum repeatedly pumped both fists, chest-bumped teammates, tossed the ball to the referee and trotted to his home sideline.

Could not be prouder of my brother Denzel Boston. Man is an absolute stud. This guy is gonna be a great. WATCH OUT. #BOWDOWN #GOHUSKIES #CFB #NoLimits pic.twitter.com/gKNG9gBWtA — Austin Harnetiaux (@AustinJames_44) September 12, 2022

Which is where, for the South Hill product, things went south.

“I scored and instantly I’ve never felt so overwhelmed with joy in my life,” Boston said Friday, following UW’s fifth practice of the spring. “I was just so happy. So much adrenaline shot into my body that once everybody got around me, huddling me, breathing on me, hitting me on the head and everything, I was kind of like, ‘Whoa, this is a little too much.’ I had to run over and get it out.”

Boston scored his first college touchdown, then promptly vomited inside Husky Stadium — experiencing what competitive eaters call a “reversal of fortune.” His emotions literally overflowed.

But, sideline incidences aside, he made a positive first impression. UW coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that “he’s going to be a great player here. He’s consistent. That’s what I love about him: he’s consistent catching the ball.”

Advertising

The following week, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb added: “I think he cares a ton. He practices really, really hard and he wants to get out there. He’s got good burst. He’s got great length as a receiver and he will compete for the football when it’s in the air. He will sacrifice himself to go get it. That’s just kind of how he plays. He plays a really physical, fast style of football.”

And, seven months after the elation — and coinciding eruption — Boston is more ready for the moment. After recording two catches for 15 yards in four games last fall, the redshirt freshman is playing fast and physical. He said “you look at the signals [now] and you already know what you’ve got to do. That instantly is going to give you confidence, because now you can focus on the defense and focus on what you have to do in your route, instead of focusing on, ‘Should I be here? Should I be there?’ and worrying about if I’m wrong.

“I believe I’ve made tremendous progress. The playbook is something I hit hard, and I believe that’s helped me with my confidence coming into this year.”

Granted, even seismic improvements may not yield improved playing time — with proven wide receivers Rome Odunze (75 catches, 1,145 receiving yards, 7 TD last fall), Jalen McMillan (79, 1,098, 9), Ja’Lynn Polk (41, 694, 6), Giles Jackson (28, 328, 1) and Taj Davis (21, 277, 3) all returning in 2023.

In the transfer portal era, patience is hard to come by.

But given his temperament, and background, Boston is willing to wait.

Advertising

“I just liked to see the purple and gold [as a kid]. It just gave me a royal feeling to look at it,” said Boston, who moved to Washington at age nine. “I don’t know, there was something about the purple and gold that always intrigued me. I wouldn’t say I was ever a huge Husky fan, but there was something about the colors of the school, and I know the brotherhood they have here and the morals they have here definitely fit into my kind of mentality.”

Added Odunze, who plays with a similar blend of size and speed: “Man, he’s really mature. I think he’s just gotten better and better and stuck to the course, and that’s hard to do in college football. There’s so many distractions. He’s done a great job of coming in and working hard and making sure he’s focusing on the fine details.

“I think this year even more, through winter training, through his life, he’s just so much more focused and ready to make an impact on the field. You can tell he’s hungry to get there. He’s going to be a baller; I can’t wait to see him on the field soon.”

While Boston certainly hopes to contribute this fall, he also envisions grabbing the metaphorical flag after Odunze and McMillan (and possibly Polk) declare for the NFL draft next offseason. When asked about forming the next wave of Washington wide receivers alongside sophomore Germie Bernard and incoming freshmen Rashid Williams, Taeshaun Lyons and Keith Reynolds, Boston said “it feels like for me, Germie, that 2022 class, that’s time [next season] for us to take up that leadership role and bring in the younger guys and really rally up our receiver room and hopefully lead to something great.”

In time, Boston plans to make more magic.

Hopefully, with much less mess.

“It felt like a magical dream moment … even though I threw up after and everything,” he joked of his first career score. “It’s something I’ll never forget. But that was a very surreal moment for me, being able to look up after that and be like, ‘Wow. This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid, wearing UW shirts around, scoring touchdowns in my backyard.’

“Hearing the fans and everything, it was just like, ‘Wow, this is what I’m here for.’ I just can’t wait to do more.”

Extra points