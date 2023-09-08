Tulsa (1-0) at No. 10 Washington (1-0)

2 p.m. Saturday, Husky Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 34.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 72.5% completions, 450 passing yards, 5 pass TD, 0 INT

WR Jalen McMillan: 8 catches, 95 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 19 rush yards, 1 rush TD

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

S Asa Turner: 5 tackles, 2 TFL

Tulsa key players

QB Cardell Williams: 92.9% completions, 233 passing yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

RB Jordan Ford: 110 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 1 rush TD, 50 kickoff return yards

DL Ben Kopenski: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks

S Kendarin Ray: 10 tackles

Dominating up front

For UW to reach its stated summits this season — namely, a Pac-12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance — its defensive front seven must lead the way. That group looked relatively pedestrian in last weekend’s 56-19 win over Boise State, surrendering 138 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry while achieving a single sack. Against a clearly inferior opponent, Washington should enforce its will on Saturday. That means consistently stoning the run and edges Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Voi Tunuufi and Co. terrorizing the opposing passer. If they can’t, red flags may be raised before the Huskies head to Michigan State on Sept. 16.

Establishing the run

Yes, Michael Penix Jr. effectively bombarded Boise State — piling up 450 passing yards and five touchdowns. Yes, six different Huskies found the end zone. Yes, UW amassed 568 total yards and a statistically stupid 9.3 yards per play. Yes, the Huskies’ 13 plays of 20 yards or more is second most among teams that have played just one game this season. But — and we hate to dole out caveats — Washington will have to be more balanced the rest of the way. And while sophomore Will Nixon compiled runs of 21 and 14 yards last weekend, fellow running backs Dillon Johnson, Sam Adams II and Daniyel Ngata combined for just 14 yards on nine carries. With a gelling offensive line and an evolving running back rotation, UW should show strides (and take pressure off of Penix) on Saturday.

One at a time

It’s awfully easy to play down to your opponent when you enter the game favored by 34.5 points — and even more so when that match up is immediately followed by a non-conference test at future Big Ten comrade Michigan State. And yet, Kalen DeBoer constantly reminds his team to focus on the moment — to maintain a “1-0 mindset,” to “keep the main thing the main thing,” to focus on “us vs. us.” The common theme in each college football cliché is that these Huskies must consume themselves with the current opponent — in this case, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The only way the road team wins this game is if the Huskies help them.

Vorel’s prediction

Don’t be concerned with Tulsa’s season-opening 42-7 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Golden Hurricane are still a team with a first-year head coach (former Ohio State offensive coordinator Ken Wilson) that was picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams in the American Athletic Conference. In other words: they can’t compete with Boise State. And yet, if the Huskies don’t take it seriously, this game could get interesting. If they do, Penix and his wide receivers will run wild (again), the Husky pass rush will produce, the run defense will do its part and it’ll be over by halftime. Even with a 34.5-point spread, UW’s offense is dominant enough — and diverse enough, and determined enough — to cover.

Final score: Huskies 52, Golden Hurricane 10