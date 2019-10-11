Washington (4-2) at Arizona (4-1)

8 p.m. Saturday, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

TV: FS1. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies by 6½ points.

UW key players

QB Jacob Eason: 1,449 passing yards, 65.7% completions, 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

RB Salvon Ahmed: 427 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 3 rush TD, 44 receiving yards

LB Kyler Manu: 32 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 sack

DB Elijah Molden: 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 2 TFL, 1 INT

Arizona key players

QB Khalil Tate: 1,088 passing yards, 67.5% completions, 9 pass TD, 5 INT, 290 rushing yards, 7.3 YPC, 2 TD

RB J.J. Taylor: 212 rushing yards, 5.9 YPC, 2 TD, 13 receiving yards

LB Colin Schooler: 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup

CB Lorenzo Burns: 19 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 3 INT

Corralling the Wildcats

Arizona enters Saturday night’s game ranked first in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (12) and second in both rushing offense (221 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.67). Quarterback Khalil Tate and running backs Gary Brightwell, J.J. Taylor and Dante Smith are all viable threats in the ground game. Washington, meanwhile, has allowed 197.67 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry in Pac-12 play this season. What does that all mean? The Wildcats are going to attack UW’s front seven and force the Huskies to prove they can consistently stop the run. But that’s not all. “We need to play the run a lot better. We also need to play the pass a lot better,” said defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, stating the obvious. “So we’ve got to get ready for the run and the pass this Saturday.”

Establishing the run

On the other side of the ball, UW has averaged at least 4 yards per carry in all six games this season. And yet, the Huskies ran just 22 times in the loss at Stanford (as opposed to 36 pass attempts). After he rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the win over USC, supposedly healthy junior running back Salvon Ahmed received just six carries in Stanford. Six. “I think that’s how the game went,” Ahmed said this week, explaining his lack of carries. “It was a weird game for us and we weren’t able to get things going the way we wanted to. But I’m never looking for my own stats. I’m trying to win the game, and I really wanted that game. We’ll bounce back this week and get things going.” That starts on the ground, with a dynamic set of running backs and an experienced offensive line.

Desert disappointments

Whether you blame it on the heat or bad matchups, Chris Petersen’s teams at Washington have struggled inside the state of Arizona. UW is just 1-3 in those games, and that one win was a narrow 36-28 overtime victory over Arizona in 2016. The Huskies have also lost once at Arizona and twice at Arizona State. The heat should not be overwhelming with an 8 p.m. kick. But even if it were, that wouldn’t be an excuse. “(We’re) just staying hydrated,” Ahmed said. “I know we’ve been practicing indoors this whole week, and it’s been hot in there. That’s just one way to prepare for that. But I think it’s going to be nice. Get a little bit of nice weather out there, then come back home to Seattle where it’s nice and cold.”

Vorel’s prediction

Let’s get one thing straight: the transitive property doesn’t work in college football. USC beat Stanford, and Washington beat USC. So the Huskies should have clobbered the Cardinal last weekend, right? Wrong. Very, very wrong. Still, 4-1 Arizona did drop its season-opener at Hawaii — a program UW thumped 52-20 on Montlake a few weeks later. The Wildcats have rebounded to win four straight, and senior quarterback Khalil Tate looks again like a dual-threat dynamo. But who did those wins come against? Northern Arizona, Texas Tech, UCLA and Colorado. That’s not exactly the ’27 Yankees lineup of early season schedules. Still, Washington’s defense has struggled mightily to stop the run in Pac-12 play, and Arizona ranks second in the conference in both rushing offense (221 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.67). Translation: the home team will put up points. But I also think the Husky offense will respond against more middling competition. Chris Petersen is just 1-3 in games played in the state of Arizona while with Washington, but that won’t matter on Saturday night.

Final score: Huskies 35, Wildcats 31