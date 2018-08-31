UW's 2018 season starts with a bang at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Much has been written about the marquee matchup to start the year, but here's a quick look at what you need to know before the Huskies, 2.5-point underdogs, kick off against Auburn.

UW GAME DAY

No. 6 Huskies vs. No. 9 Auburn

12:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: ABC. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: Auburn is favored by 2.5 points.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 19 TD, 5 INT, 68.5%

RB Myles Gaskin: 1,380 yards, 21 TD

DT Greg Gaines: 30 tackles, 3 sacks

S Taylor Rapp: 59 tackles, 3.5 TFL

AUBURN KEY PLAYERS

QB Jarrett Stidham: 18 TD, 6 INT, 66.5%

WR Darius Slayton: 29 catches, 643 yards, 5 TD

DT Derrick Browning: 56 tackles, 9 TFL

LB Deshaun Davis: 82 tackles, 6.5 TFL

Note: Stats from the 2017 season

What to watch for Saturday

Jarrett Stidham vs. UW’s secondary

Stidham, Auburn’s junior QB, completed 16-of-23 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Auburn’s 40-17 upset of No. 1 Georgia last November. Two weeks later, Stidham was 21-of-28 for 237 yards (with no TDs and no interceptions) in Auburn’s 26-14 upset of No. 1 Alabama. (Both games were played at Auburn.) Point is, Stidham has experience against top-flight defenses, and the Huskies believe they have a top-flight defense again. UW’s secondary allowed just 10 passing touchdowns in 2017 (and just five in nine Pac-12 games), and returns six players with significant starting experience. They’ll have their hands full against Auburn’s deep receiving corps, led by 6-foot-2 junior Darius Slayton (22.2 yards per catch last year), 5-9 senior Ryan Davis (84 catches, 815 yards, 5 TD) and the 6-2 junior Nate Craig-Myers.

New callers, Line 1

Bush Hamdan and Jimmy Lake will make their debuts as the Huskies’ offensive and defensive play-callers, respectively. For the past four years, Lake has been heavily involved with co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski in game plans calls, but Saturday will be his first game as the official play-caller. This will be the first time UW’s defensive staff has faced Auburn coach Guz Malzahn, considered one of college football’s top offensive minds. But the Huskies do have familiarity with Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey — and vice versa, of course. Lindsey was the coordinator at Southern Mississippi in 2015 when the Huskies beat Southern Miss in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The next year, Lindsey was the OC at Arizona State, which lost to the huskies, 44-18, in Seattle. This is Lindsey’s second year at Auburn.

Atlanta curse?

The Huskies have a sour recent history in Atlanta, having lost to Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl at the old Georgia Dome. Auburn’s recent history in Atlanta is worse. Saturday’s opener will mark Auburn’s third consecutive game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (capacity: 71,000), the year-old home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, which opened at a cost of $1.5 billion. The Tigers lost both games in the new stadium last winter: a defeat to Georgia in the SEC championship game, and then a loss to Central Florida a month later in the Peach Bowl. Auburn, playing only about 108 miles from home, will have the advantage of a supportive crowd. As of late last week, UW reported it had sold about 6,000 of the 7,500 tickets it was allotted for the game.