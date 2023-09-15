No. 8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0)

2 p.m. Saturday, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: Peacock Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 16

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 73.1% completions, 859 passing yards, 8 TD, 1 INT

WR Ja’Lynn Polk: 8 catches, 182 receiving yards, 22.8 yards per reception, 1 receiving TD, 1 rush TD

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup

S Kamren Fabiculanan: 3 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 PBU

MSU key players

QB Noah Kim: 67.8% completions, 571 pass yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 21 rush yards

RB Nate Carter: 224 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry, 4 TD

DB Angelo Grose: 13 tackles, 3 PBU, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

LB Jacoby Windmon: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Protecting Penix

Without a consistent running threat, the pressure is on UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to continue powering the Husky offense. Thus far, a new-look offensive line has done its part, surrendering a single sack in the Huskies’ first two games. On the other side, Michigan State’s 10 sacks (albeit against Central Michigan and Richmond) ranks third in the nation. Nine different Spartans have earned at least half a sack. But those same Spartans couldn’t corral Penix last season, as the Husky quarterback threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and MSU finished with zero sacks and one lowly tackle for loss. Can UW repeat the feat on the road? If Penix is protected, fireworks typically follow.

Applying pressure

Redshirt junior Noah Kim won Michigan State’s offseason quarterback competition, and has appeared capable in his first two starts — completing 67.8% of his passes and throwing for 571 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is still an inexperienced starter, and therefore liable to commit untimely turnovers. Can the Huskies harass Kim on Saturday? That remains to be seen. UW considered the pass rush one of its defensive strengths opening the season, but that talent has yet to translate, with just four sacks in the Huskies’ first two games. Standout junior edge Bralen Trice has faced consistent double teams, and his teammates have failed to take advantage. Sixth-year senior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui is expected to return against MSU after missing the Tulsa game with a minor injury. It’s time to turn up the heat.

Disregarding distractions

It promises to be a chaotic week in East Lansing, Mich., as Spartan head coach Mel Tucker has been suspended pending the conclusion of a sexual harassment investigation. Assistant coach Harlon Barnett will step in as interim coach, while former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio returns as associate head coach. Such a shake-up could rally the Spartans … or send them spiraling. But UW can’t afford to dwell on another team’s misfortunes, or assume they’ll achieve the same result they earned a year ago. This is still a legitimate road test in a Big Ten stadium. This is still a significant hurdle. And for UW to preserve its College Football Playoff aspirations, it still needs to sprint past Michigan State.

Vorel’s prediction

A year ago, UW scored the first 22 points against Michigan State and took a commanding 29-8 lead into halftime. It won’t be that easy this time around. We expect the Spartans will come out with something to prove with an interim head coach, against a program that embarrassed them (then took one of their best young playmakers, Germie Bernard). But the fact remains, Penix has too many weapons for Michigan State to contain for four consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, MSU will score, but inexperienced quarterback Noah Kim will also serve up a few costly mistakes. A year before entering Big Ten play, the Huskies will pick up a soon-to-be conference win.

Final score: Huskies 38, Spartans 27