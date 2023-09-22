Cal (2-1) at No. 8 Washington (3-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium

TV: ESPN Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 21.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 74.3% completions, 1,332 pass yards, 12 pass TD, 1 INT

WR Rome Odunze: 22 catches, 419 receiving yards, 19 yards per reception, 2 TD

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui: 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Cal Key players

QB Sam Jackson V: 53.7% completions, 270 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 2 INT, 65 rush yards, 1 rush TD

RB Isaiah Ifanse: 206 rushing yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 4 rush TD

LB Jackson Sirmon: 22 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery

OLB Xavier Carlton: 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Stuffing the run

UW’s run defense looked stout in last weekend’s 41-7 win over Michigan State, limiting the Spartans to 53 rushing yards and two yards per carry. But Cal will present a more significant test. Standout sophomore tailback Jaydn Ott (266 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry and 3 TD in his first two games) missed last week’s win over Idaho but is expected to return on Saturday. Bellevue product Isaiah Ifanse (206 rush yards, 5.7 YPC, 4 TD) and dual threat quarterback Sam Jackson V (65, 3.8, 1) are plenty capable as well. Jackson has proved an inconsistent passer thus far, so expect the Golden Bears to test UW on the ground. Will the Husky front seven pass that test?

Receivers run wild

UW touts college football’s most statistically impressive wide receiver corps — featuring juniors Rome Odunze (22 catches, 419 receiving yards, 2 TD) and Jalen McMillan (20 catches, 311 receiving yards, 4 TD), and sophomores Ja’Lynn Polk (13, 300, 3) and Germie Bernard (8, 113, 2). Then add sixth-year tight end Jack Westover, who has notched four touchdowns in his first three games. There’s a reason wide receiver Taj Davis transferred from UW to Cal this offseason; there are only so many targets to go around. But on Saturday, how will the Bears defend such a wide array of weapons? Can a once proud secondary stall an offense that leads the nation in both passing (493.3 yards per game) and completions of 30-plus yards (18)?

Focus on the present

It’d be easy to overlook looming matchups against Pac-12 also-rans Cal and Arizona and dwell on the showdown against Oregon on Oct. 14. But the Bears have been historically hard to beat. These teams’ last four matchups were each decided by one score or less — a 28-21 win in 2022, a 31-24 overtime win in 2021, a 20-19 loss in 2019 and a 12-10 loss in 2018. Against a team featuring former UW linebacker Jackson Sirmon and wide receiver Taj Davis, plus Bellevue native Isaiah Ifanse, the Huskies can’t afford to hesitate. If they barrage the Bears early, they’ll extinguish upset hopes.

Vorel’s prediction

Ott and Co. were unable to run the ball against UW last season, tallying just 61 yards and two yards per carry. Will the trio of Ott, Ifanse and Jackson be able to get that done under the lights inside Husky Stadium? If they can, Cal has a chance to shorten the game and keep it interesting. If not, UW will undoubtedly run up the score. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will continue to distribute the ball with surgical precision — feeding Odunze, McMillan, Polk, Bernard and Westover. The UW defense will add a turnover or two, as it has in its first three games. The Golden Bears will show they’ve improved after finishing 4-8 in 2022. But against college football’s most explosive offense, it won’t be nearly enough.

Final score: Huskies 41, Golden Bears 20