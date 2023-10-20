Arizona State (1-5) at No. 5 Washington (6-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 28.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 72.1% completions, 2,301 passing yards, 20 pass TD, 3 INT

WR Rome Odunze: 40 catches, 736 receiving yards, 18.4 yards per reception, 6 receiving TD, 1 rush TD

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

CB Jabbar Muhammad: 14 tackles, 3 PBU, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

ASU key players

QB Trenton Bourguet: 65.3% completions, 726 passing yards, 1 pass TD, 2 INT, 2 rush TD

RB Cam Skattebo: 367 rushing yards, 3.9 yards per carry, 5 rush TD, 245 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

LB Tate Romney: 30 tackles, 3 PBU, 1.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

DL Prince Dorbah: 25 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 6 sacks

Protecting Penix

With the toughest stretch of UW’s schedule still ahead — ranked November match ups against USC, Utah and Oregon State in consecutive weeks — quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains the Huskies’ most valuable asset. And though he was sacked just once in last weekend’s win over Oregon, Penix took some legitimate hits and gutted out the fourth quarter while dealing with cramps. UW must continue to protect Penix against an Arizona State defense featuring legitimate pass rushers Prince Dorbah (6 sacks) and B.J. Green (4 sacks). One way to do that? Continue to feed bulldozing running back Dillon Johnson — who has rushed for 328 yards, 6.1 yards per carry and four touchdowns in his last four games.

Tackling drills

Washington missed a whopping 21 tackles against Oregon, according to Pro Football Focus, the highest number of the Kalen DeBoer era. Granted, that’s partially due to some proven playmakers — quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Troy Franklin, etc. But UW’s defense entered the week ranked 68th nationally in opponent yards per carry (4.04), 90th in total defense (394.3 yards allowed per game), 101st in opponent red zone touchdown percentage (68.42%) and 113th in opponent third down conversions (45.26%). On paper, this Arizona State offense doesn’t have the weapons to threaten Washington. But it’s up to the Huskies to finish plays.

Avoiding the upset

Washington just beat its primary rival on the final play of the game, on a national stage, with College GameDay in town, in front of a sold-out, field-storming Husky Stadium. The Huskies cracked the top five in the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in six years. And now, they get to host a 1-5 opponent that has yet to pick up a conference win in Pac-12 After Dark. Easy, right? Maybe … but they better not approach it that way. Afterall, a similar Arizona State squad with an interim coach upset UW in Tempe last fall before ultimately finishing 3-9. The Huskies can probably afford a loss somewhere along the line and still sneak their way into the College Football Playoff. But another dud against ASU would be difficult to digest.

Vorel’s prediction

After back-to-back one-score wins, it’s time for Washington to assert itself against a lesser opponent. The Huskies will do just that. Penix will be productive and the offense will be balanced, with UW employing an efficient running game. UW’s defense will gain confidence against a Sun Devil attack ranked 127th nationally in both rushing offense (85.17 yards per game) and yards per carry (2.76). Given that the Sun Devils have already surrendered 22 sacks (116th), UW’s pass rush should also prosper. This is the same group of Huskies that dropped the ball at Arizona State last fall. History won’t repeat itself on Saturday.

Final score: Huskies 49, Sun Devils 20