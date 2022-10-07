No. 21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona State (1-4)

1 p.m. Saturday, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 13.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 65.4% completions, 1,733 passing yards, 16 pass TD, 3 INT

WR Rome Odunze: 26 catches, 409 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per reception, 4 TD

LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

Edge Bralen Trice: 17 tackles, 7 TFL, 4.5 sacks

ASU key players

QB Emory Jones: 62.7% completions, 1,061 passing yards, 4 pass TD, 3 INT, 4 rush TD

RB Xazavian Valladay: 455 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, 5 rush TD, 84 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

LB Kyle Soelle: 61 tackles, 2 INT, 0.5 TFL

DB Khoury Bethley: 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF

Entering Arizona

Weird things happen to the Huskies in the state of Arizona. That was certainly the case the last time these teams met in Tempe, when No. 15 Washington entered with a 5-0 record and left with a stunning 13-7 loss to the 2-3 Sun Devils in 2017. In all, the Huskies have lost seven consecutive games at Arizona State, dating back to a 33-31 win in 2001. UW has a similarly poor record in the Rose Bowl, and the Huskies were unable to flip that trend last week. So what will Kalen DeBoer and Co. do to stop the bleeding? Arizona State’s record (1-4) doesn’t matter. The fact that it fired coach Herm Edwards last month doesn’t matter. The Las Vegas betting line — which has the Huskies as 13.5-point favorites — doesn’t matter. UW fans know it’s never easy when Washington enters Arizona. The Huskies will have to put forth their best effort on a steamy Saturday afternoon.

Secondary concerns

After bending but failing to break in its first four games, the Husky secondary effectively folded against UCLA. That’s due in part to UW’s obvious inexperience, as FCS transfer Jordan Perryman, converted safety Julius Irvin, redshirt freshman Davon Banks and true freshman Jaivion Green received most of the reps at cornerback. UW missed injured safety Asa Turner on the back end as well. Arizona State does not have a fearsome passing attack — ranking eighth in the Pac-12 in completion percentage (62.7%), 10th in yards per pass attempt (7.5), 11th in passing touchdowns (4), 11th in pass efficiency rating (130.51) and 11th in passing offense (212.2 yards per game). But collectively, the Husky secondary has a target on its back, and ASU quarterback Emory Jones and Co. will undoubtedly attempt to exploit it on Saturday.

Turnover troubles

UW’s offense should have consistent success against an Arizona State team that ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.45), seventh in passing defense (225.2 yards allowed per game), seventh in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2), eighth in scoring defense (28.6 points per game), ninth in total defense (398.6 yards per game), ninth in rushing defense (173.4 yards per game), and last in both sacks (3) and tackles for loss (15). Essentially, the Sun Devils don’t excel in any particular area … except, perhaps, for their six interceptions (fourth in the Pac-12). UW surrendered two interceptions and a safety against UCLA, and those turnovers turned into 16 Bruin points (if you count both the safety and the touchdown that followed). The Huskies should succeed Saturday, provided they stay out of their own way.

Vorel’s prediction

It’s time to see how these Huskies respond to adversity. Despite Arizona State’s record, the Sun Devils should provide a significant test — especially on a sizzling Saturday afternoon in Tempe. Opponents will surely pick apart the UCLA film to find ways to attack an injured and vulnerable Husky defense. And the fact is, UW simply lacks experienced playmakers on that side of the ball — particularly at cornerback. The good news, however, is that the Husky offense shouldn’t be stopped on Saturday, against a defense that has struggled to provide pressure or consistently stop the run or the pass. UW is the better team here. The question is, after stumbling against UCLA, whether Washington can play its best game in a place where it has historically struggled. We’ll find out soon enough.

Final score: Huskies 41, Sun Devils 28