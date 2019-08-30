No. 13 Huskies (0-0) vs. Eastern Washington (0-0)

noon Saturday, Husky Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies are favored by 21 points.

UW key players

QB Jacob Eason: (redshirted 2018 season)

RB Salvon Ahmed: 104 carries, 608 yards, 7 TD, 21 catches, 170 yards

DT Levi Onwuzurike: 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 quarterback hits

S Myles Bryant: 61 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Eastern key players

QB Eric Barriere: 61% completions, 2,450 passing yards, 24 pass TD, 9 INT, 8 rush TD

WR Andrew Boston: 43 catches, 531 receiving yards, 4 TD

LB Chris Ojoh: 105 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 6 QBH, 1 INT, 1 FF

DL Mitch Johnson: 31 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FF

*2018 season statistics

Eason season arrives

I know, it feels like we’ve been talking about junior quarterback Jacob Eason’s first UW start since roughly the turn of the century. It’s finally here. But what does that mean? What will the strong-armed 6-foot-6, 227-pound quarterback actually accomplish? We’ll get some answers — not a ton, but some — Saturday. In the wake of sophomore QB Jake Haener’s departure, it’s imperative the offensive line keeps Eason upright — not just against Eastern Washington, but throughout the rest of the fall. It’s imperative a somewhat unproven corps of UW wide receivers finds its collective swagger. And then, of course, it’s on Eason to let ‘er rip. “I tell these guys to have a conservative approach. He still needs to go through the process in a way where he’s making smart decisions,” said second-year UW offensive coordinator and QB coach Bush Hamdan. “But once he’s made his mind up, he’s got to cut it loose. That’s something we’ve talked about for three weeks to a month now, and I’m excited to see him play.”

A defensive debut

Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s crew will look quite a bit different inside Husky Stadium on Saturday. But will the results be familiar? True freshman safety Cameron Williams and redshirt freshman cornerback Kyler Gordon will make their first career starts in the back end. Same goes for fifth-year senior inside linebacker Kyler Manu and converted walk-on defensive lineman Josiah Bronson. Can massive sophomore outside linebacker Joe Tryon bring a punch to the pass rush? Can rangy junior corner Keith Taylor nab his first career interception? Can senior standout Myles Bryant transition smoothly to safety? The talent is evident, but the questions are unanswered — and not just for the fans. “We’re very excited about what we’ve done in practice,” Lake said earlier this week. “We still have a lot of things we need to clean up. Just like today, we made a few mistakes, and now we’re going to go in there and clean it up. But I’m excited to watch some of these guys go out there and play in their first college football game. We have a lot of confidence in them. We know they’re fast enough. We know they’re tough enough. Now they’ve just got to trust their keys and go make plays.”

So very special (teams)

Washington’s special-teams units, as a whole, were unremarkable in 2018. Maybe they were worse than that. The Huskies ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in allowing 14.6 yards per game on punt returns, and sixth in the league in kickoff-return yards allowed (63.1 per game). Peyton Henry’s kickoffs resulted in a touchback just 32.9 percent of the time (11th in the Pac-12). UW finished 112th nationally in kick-return average (17.81 yards) and 109th in punt-return average (5.30 yards). So, essentially, the Huskies specialists can go nowhere but up from there. After beating out true freshman Tim Horn in camp, Henry will need to show more consistency with his field goals — particularly from 40 yards or more. Handling kickoff duties, Horn will have to prove he can send the football through the back of the end zone. The Huskies’ coverage units need to take a step forward, and it would be nice if their returners — Aaron Fuller, Sean McGrew and Chico McClatcher — can produce more than a fair catch. If all goes well, Fuller and McClatcher will be returning plenty of punts against Eastern Washington. It’s time to make them count.

Vorel’s prediction

Fresh off an appearance in the FCS national-title game, the Eastern Washington Eagles are no joke. Dual-threat quarterback Eric Barriere needs to be contained, and that’s easier said than done. Washington’s young defense will be learning as it goes, as will Eason. There will be mistakes. There will be penalties. There will be sloppy play. But UW is too deep, too physical, too well-coached, and too talented for Eastern. The Eason Era will begin with a (somewhat) convincing victory. Prediction: Huskies 42, Eagles 20.