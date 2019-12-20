LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Bowl is about Chris Petersen.

Don’t let UW’s sixth-year head football coach dissuade you of that fact.

“This thing is not about me,” Petersen insisted in a press conference on Friday, the day before he plays his former team in his final game at Washington. “It’s about two programs. It’s about these kids. It’s about these seniors. They’re going out as well, and no coach is trying to make this thing about them. It’s just not. So I’m excited to be part of this thing the next two days and watch these guys compete and have a blast doing it — playing this game that they love to play.

“After that, who knows what (the future) holds for these guys, any of these seniors? You hope they get a chance at the next level, but you never can predict that stuff. So we need to enjoy this moment, this day, tomorrow, and certainly that game.”

And who knows what the future holds for Petersen, too? The 55-year-old announced on Dec. 2 that he’ll step down following the end of the 2019 season, passing the reins to UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Beyond an advisory role with the university, his schedule is suddenly, shockingly uncertain.

But Petersen admitted there are parts of the profession he’ll undoubtedly miss.

“A lot of it I won’t (miss),” he said. “But I will miss these guys and I will miss our staff, for sure. I think that’s why so many guys struggle when they get out of football, whenever that time is. Because there’s just nothing like the team. When the coaches get out, too, it’s a double whammy: there’s nothing like the team and there’s nothing like your staff. There’s nothing like your guys.

“So that will be a transition and it’s something I’ll have to work through.”

Fortunately for Petersen, he doesn’t have to face that transition just yet.

Here’s a brief primer for the Las Vegas Bowl between Washington and Boise State.

Boise State (12-1, 8-0 Mountain West) at Washington (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12)

4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

TV: ABC. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies by 3

UW key players

QB Jacob Eason: 63.8% completions, 2,922 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

RB Salvon Ahmed: 1,000 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 9 rushing touchdowns, 14 catches, 58 yards

DL Levi Onwuzurike: 41 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 blocked punt

DB Elijah Molden: 70 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 5 TFL, 3 INT, two forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

BSU key players

QB Jaylon Henderson: 63.16% completions, 1,032 passing yards, 11 pass TD, 2 INT, 140 rushing yards, 2 rush TD

WR John Hightower: 48 catches, 923 receiving yards, 19.23 yards per catch, 8 TD

LB Curtis Weaver: 50 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF

DB Kekaula Kaniho: 59 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 PBU, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT

Vorel’s prediction

Yes, the Las Vegas Bowl is Chris Petersen’s final game at Washington. Yes, his players want to win the game for him. Yes, that’s an easy thing to write about and talk about and celebrate. But the fact is that the 12-1 Boise State Broncos – the 2019 Mountain West champions and winners of six straight – will arrive at Sam Boyd Stadium as the better team. Let’s not forget that tight end Hunter Bryant and offensive linemen Trey Adams and Jaxson Kirkland won’t be playing for the Huskies. That offensive line will be tasked with protecting relatively immobile redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Eason from Boise State’s Curtis Weaver, who has racked up 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 13 games. On the other side, UW has struggled to stop dual threat quarterbacks, which should create opportunities for Boise State’s Jaylon Henderson. Add it all together, and Washington will lose its bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.

Final score: Boise State 24, Washington 20