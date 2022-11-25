No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) at Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pullman

TV: ESPN Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 2.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 66.7% completions, 3,869 passing yards, 26 pass TD, 6 INT, 2 rush TD

WR Jalen McMillan: 65 catches, 890 receiving yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 7 TD

S Alex Cook: 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

Edge Bralen Trice: 30 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks

WSU key players

QB Cameron Ward: 64.2% completions, 2,772 passing yards, 21 pass TD, 8 INT, 4 rush TD

RB Nakia Watson: 663 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 7 rush TD, 22 catches, 249 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD

LB Daiyan Henley: 102 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup

DE Brennan Jackson: 38 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF

The 114th Apple Cup When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday/Martin Stadium, Pullman. TV/radio: ESPN/KJR-FM (93.3), Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Penix’s precision

Washington State’s defense leads the Pac-12 in both opponent yards per carry (3.46) and rushing touchdowns allowed (11). Which means — regardless of rain or snow, regardless of cold or crowd noise — Michael Penix Jr. will have to be the man (again) on Saturday. The redshirt junior certainly played that role in the road rivalry win at Oregon, throwing for 408 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Can Penix repeat the feat in his first Apple Cup? Doing so will require protection from an offensive line that has surrendered just seven sacks, tied for second in the nation. Penix will look to spread the wealth to wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, as well as tight ends Jack Westover and Devin Culp. The Huskies’ hopes may hinge, once again, on Penix’s left arm.

Advertising

Wrapping up Watson

Washington’s run defense has run into road blocks in recent weeks — surrendering 182 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per carry to Oregon State running backs, 313 rushing yards and 6.1 yards per carry against Oregon, and 6.5 yards per carry to Colorado running back Alex Fontenot. WSU running back Nakia Watson, meanwhile, has exploded in the last three weeks — amassing 439 total yards, 6.6 yards per carry and six touchdowns. Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward may receive the spotlight, but Watson — a 6-foot, 223-pound bruiser and Wisconsin transfer — runs the show for the Cougs. In potentially slick conditions inside Martin Stadium, we’ll see if Washington can keep up on Saturday.

DeBoer vs. Dickert

The world was deprived of a Jimmy Lake vs. Nick Rolovich Apple Cup. But Kalen DeBoer vs. Jake Dickert will have to do. Both sides are likely satisfied with their new coach’s debut seasons, as DeBoer has led the Huskies to the brink of a New Year’s Six bowl and Dickert has proven his interim success last fall was far from a fluke. But an Apple Cup win, we know, is also critical in securing a successful season. And while DeBoer and Dickert are unlikely to stir the pot publicly, this is an intriguing match up nonetheless. Between DeBoer’s explosive offense and Dickert’s disciplined defense, which side will win? DeBoer and Dickert have both come from similar circumstances to reach this level. But games like the Apple Cup may decide who ultimately stays. Which coach will better prepare his team to earn in-state bragging rights? We’ll find out on Saturday night.

Vorel’s prediction

In betting terminology, this would be classified as a “pick ‘em game,” where it’s difficult to deem an actual favorite. The Cougs are at home, where they’re 5-2 this season … but have lost five straight in the Apple Cup. The Huskies appear to be healthy at just the right time … but they’re running into perhaps the best defense they’ve seen all season. And of course, returning Huskies will also be plenty motivated to avenge an Apple Cup loss last fall that featured an unwanted field storming inside Husky Stadium. The weather could also potentially play a role, as it did in UW’s 28-15 win in Pullman in 2018. Ultimately, we think Penix and Co. will be up to the task, just as they’ve been all season. UW will also struggle to slow Watson and Co., and the pesky Cougs will keep it close. But the Huskies have a bit too much firepower, and they’ll pull into Pullman with a point to prove. It won’t be easy, but DeBoer and Co. will secure a 10-win regular season.

Final score: Huskies 31, Cougs 30