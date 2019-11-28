Washington State (6-5, 3-5) at Washington (6-5, 3-5)

1 p.m. Friday, Husky Stadium

TV: FOX. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: Huskies by 6.5

UW key players

QB Jacob Eason: 63.5% completions, 2,678 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

RB Salvon Ahmed: 915 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 9 TD

DL Levi Onwuzurike: 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 blocked punt

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 31 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 71.3% completions, 4,920 passing yards, 45 TD, 14 INT

RB Max Borghi: 740 rushing yards, 6.7 YPC, 10 rush TD, 69 catches, 508 receiving yards, 4 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 111 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF

S Skyler Thomas: 56 tackles, 3 INT, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 pass breakups, 1 TFL

Muzzling the air raid

Mike Leach’s air raid offense is as effective as ever. The Cougars enter Friday’s Apple Cup leading the Pac-12 in scoring offense (41.5 points per game), total offense (533 yards per game), passing offense (456.7 yards per game) and passing touchdowns (47), while attempting nearly 17 more passes per game than the No. 2 team in that department. Redshirt senior quarterback Anthony Gordon has been a revelation, throwing for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two games. Sophomore running back Max Borghi is a threat in every aspect of the game, and 10 different Cougars have caught a touchdown this season. But does it matter? This is a UW defense, after all, that has allowed 13.8 points per game in five wins over Washington State in the Chris Petersen Era. The Huskies have done it by applying consistent pressure and tackling in the open field. Can they do it again inside Husky Stadium on Friday? Only time will tell.

UW’s offensive power outage

An offense featuring quarterback Jacob Eason, running backs Salvon Ahmed, Richard Newton and Sean McGrew, wide receiver Aaron Fuller, tight ends Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton and offensive linemen Trey Adams and Nick Harris should be capable of more than this. It should be capable of more than the 33 combined points it scored on the road against Oregon State and Colorado. But “should” is for wishful thinkers. In reality, Eason — a 6-foot-6, 227-pound redshirt junior — has thrown five interceptions (and two pick-sixes) in his last three games. UW ran for a total of 32 yards and one yard per carry in last weekend’s loss to Colorado, and Husky wide receivers totaled 11 catches for 94 yards. On paper, Washington should be able to run through the Cougs’ feeble defense on Friday. But the Huskies have to prove their offense hasn’t decided to end the regular season early.

The streak continues?

There’s no denying that recent history is a factor in this game. Washington has won six consecutive Apple Cups, and nine of the last 10. The Huskies have a 44-16-5 home record in the series and have won by an average of 23.8 points in Seattle in the last decade. UW senior safety Myles Bryant said that, despite the underwhelming 6-5 record, “I feel like the tension is still there and the urgency is still there. It’s not only there from the coaches but the players, the magnitude of the game and how big this game is for a lot of people around here.” The Huskies certainly understand what the Apple Cup means for this state and its fans, and the setting and the odds are both on their side. But will it matter? Is this the year the Cougars finally snap the streak? Those questions will be answered on Friday.

Vorel’s prediction

Washington has done nothing to make me believe the Huskies will win this game. Their offense has been inept against sub-par defenses. Redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Eason has unexplainably regressed. Their wide receivers can’t consistently get open, and they struggle both on third down and in the red zone. Defensively, UW’s run defense has left a whole lot to be desired. On the other side, Washington State’s air raid is as effective as ever. The Cougars lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense and have posted 103 points in their last two games, both wins. Redshirt senior QB Anthony Gordon has thrown for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns during that span. Sure, the WSU defense may be the worst the Huskies have seen all season. But have the Huskies really proven they can expose anybody at this point. And yet, with all that said … I need to see it to believe it. After losing six straight Apple Cups and nine of the last 10, my brain won’t allow me to pick against Washington. Maybe this will be the year the streak is snapped. And if it is, I won’t be surprised — but I also won’t be on the right side of this prediction.

Final score: Huskies 27, Cougars 20