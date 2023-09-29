No. 7 Washington (4-0) at Arizona (3-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tucson, Ariz.

TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR

Latest line: Huskies by 17.5

UW key players

QB Michael Penix Jr.: 74.6% completions, 1,636 passing yards, 16 TD, 2 INT

WR Rome Odunze: 27 catches, 544 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD, 1 rush TD, 1 punt return TD

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 TD

CB Jabbar Muhammad: 8 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

UA key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 69.6% completions, 1,069 passing yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 131 rush yards, 3 rush TD

WR Tetairoa McMillan: 21 catches, 341 receiving yards, 3 TD

LB Jacob Manu: 39 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks

LB Justin Flowe: 28 tackles, 1 PBU, 0.5 TFL

Staying stout up front

Arizona racked up five sacks in last week’s win at Stanford, and the Wildcats also rank 16th nationally in opponent yards per carry (2.71). Have the Wildcats actually improved up front, or are they about to be exposed? Regardless, Saturday will provide another opportunity for a Husky offensive line that may miss starting guard Julius Buelow for a second consecutive week and already lost starting center Matteo Mele for the season. UW’s new-look line — featuring redshirt freshman center Parker Brailsford and fourth-year sophomore right guard Geirean Hatchett, in his first career start — paved the way for 140 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry and two rushing scores against Cal without surrendering a sack. In fact, UW has allowed a single sack this season, which ranks tied for first in the nation. We’ll see whether Washington can maintain that pace.

Reeling in de Laura

Quarterback Jayden de Laura has fared quite well against Washington, completing 52 of 66 passes (78.8%) for 645 yards and four touchdowns in two games (for two Pac-12 programs). But the junior signal caller left last week’s win at Stanford with a leg injury and that may impact his ability to extend plays on Saturday. Either way, a UW defense that has managed just five total sacks (113th nationally) needs to dial up pressure, and the Huskies’ so-far improved secondary must keep talented wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing at bay. That’ll be easier said (or written) than done.

Dominating in the desert

Weird Washington things tend to happen in Arizona, the most recent being a 45-38 loss last season at lowly Arizona State. On Saturday, the Huskies will step into another hostile environment on a hot night in the desert. And in the last game before a bye week (followed by a rivalry showdown against No. 9 Oregon), there is the potential for UW to look past its present opponent. Still, recent history is on the Huskies’ side; they’ve won six straight against Arizona, with three of those played in Tucson. If they take the Wildcats seriously, the Huskies are talented enough to dominate in the desert (particularly if de Laura is not his best).

Vorel’s prediction

A year ago, Michael Penix Jr. completed 36 of 44 passes (81.8%) and threw for 516 yards — a school record — and four touchdowns in the Huskies’ 49-39 win over Arizona. He won’t reach that mark on Saturday because, as in UW’s first four games, he won’t play much of the fourth quarter. The Huskies will score early and often, both via Penix’s arm and a suddenly revitalized running game. An opportunistic UW defense will collect a turnover or two as well. The Wildcats may creep closer in garbag time, but the end result won’t be in doubt. By midnight, the Huskies will head into the bye week with a 5-0 record and the meat of their schedule still ahead.

Final score: Huskies 48, Wildcats 24