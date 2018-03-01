NFL Networks' Mike Mayock on Vita Vea: "If he runs 4.85 or 4.9 at 342 pounds, to me that's more impressive than watching John Ross run a 4.22. Seriously.”

The Washington Huskies are represented by seven players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, and center Coleman Shelton and running back Lavon Coleman will be the first to go through on-field drills Friday.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Will Dissly will work out on Saturday. And on Sunday, defensive lineman Vita Vea and linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor are scheduled to run through drills.

The NFL Network will broadcast workouts throughout the combine.

Here’s what scouts and analysts are saying about the Huskies in the buildup to April’s NFL draft:

VITA VEA

OUTLOOK: Vea’s decision to return to UW for one more season is about to pay off in a big way. The Pac-12 defensive player of the year is projected by many to be the first defensive tackle selected in this draft. Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com ranks Vea as the No. 9 overall prospect in the class and ESPN’s Mel Kiper projects Vea to go 13th overall.

SCOUTS’ VIEWS:

“His arrow is pointed up extremely high. I keep watching that clip from the Fiesta Bowl, when he made that tackle on punt-team coverage. He made that play coming from the back wedge. That was unbelievable.” — Anonymous AFC scout

“He’s pretty special. I can’t imagine him falling below the 15th pick.” — Anonymous NFC scout

“He is a dancing bear. He’s a freak. He’s 340 pounds, and everybody says he’s going to run a sub 5.40. The last defensive lineman to do that was Dontari Poe, and I think he went at No. 11. And Vea is a better player than Poe was coming out of college, more advanced. He’s a plug-and-play nose tackle in any scheme. If he runs 4.85 or 4.9 at 342 pounds, to me that’s more impressive than watching John Ross run a 4.22. Seriously.” — NFL Networks’ Mike Mayock

PROJECTED ROUND: 1

DANTE PETTIS

OUTLOOK: Pettis had a breakthrough season in 2016, hauling in 15 touchdown receptions while playing opposite John Ross III. Taking over as the No. 1 receiver in 2017, Pettis got extra attention from defenses and finished his senior season with 63 catches for 761 yards and 7 TDs. More notably, he had four punt-return touchdowns to set the NCAA career record with nine, earning him consensus All-America honors. Pettis has said he hopes to show scouts this week that he’s faster that some perceive he is.

SCOUT’S VIEW: “He should help an NFL team as a returner right away. He’s going to run well (in the 40-yard dash). He’s a 4.4 guy. He doesn’t look like he’s ever running fast, but he’s got those long strides that can be deceiving. … I would rate his hands an 8 out of 10. He has a chance to be a quality receiver in the NFL for sure.” — AFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 2-3

AZEEM VICTOR

OUTLOOK: There’s no other way to put it: Victor had a terrible final year at UW, both on and off the field. Coming off a broken leg late in the 2016 season, Victor was a preseason All-American entering 2017. But he was suspended for the season opener at Rutgers, shifted from middle linebacker to edge rusher and eventually hit with a season-ending suspension in November after his arrest for suspicious of DUI. Some saw him as fringe first-round prospect during junior year, and he could now be a steal for someone in the middle rounds.

SCOUT’S VIEW: “He came in extremely heavy last season and obviously did not have a good senior year. There are off-the-field questions about him, and I think this week will be pivotal for him. But I do think he still has a chance to be a good player in the league.” — AFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 4-6

WILL DISSLY

OUTLOOK: The former Montana state player of the year, Dissly had only one scholarship offer from a Power Five school. He played his true-freshman and sophomore seasons on UW’s defensive line, then switched to tight end for his final two seasons, becoming a dependable blocker in the Huskies’ multiple-tight-end formations. Mayock lists Dissly among his top five tight ends in this draft class.

SCOUT’S VIEW: “I really like him. The demand for (blocking) tight ends in the NFL is extremely high and there aren’t a whole lot of those guys. He’s a true blocking tight end and you just don’t see many of those in college football. He has sneaky speed and he is a capable receiver. I think he could go as high as the fifth round if everything goes well this week.” — AFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 5-7

Huskies TE Will Dissly is a plug & play in multi-TE sets. Like having an extra OL. Won’t see many targets but he’ll make you tackle when he has the ball pic.twitter.com/yjhEmLR0ap — Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerianOS) February 15, 2018

#NFLCombine Key Measurements thread… 70. #Washington TE Will Dissly

Height: 6-3 6/8

Weight: 262

Hand: 9 6/8

Arm: 33 2/8

Wingspan: 79 2/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2018

KEISHAWN BIERRIA

OUTLOOK: One of the most respected players in the UW locker room the past three years, Bierria was a three-year starter at weakside linebacker and a regular on special teams. He doesn’t have ideal NFL size for an inside linebacker, but he’s smart and dependable and should find a way on an NFL roster.

SCOUT’S VIEW:

“Bierria doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level, but he does everything well. I see him as a core special-teams guy and a backup linebacker who could wind up playing in the league for six or seven years.” — AFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 6-7

No matter how far, when its time to pursue the ball carrier CLOSE SPACE in a hurry w/bad intentions @KBierria tracks near hip FAST from a long way. You never know can happen if you just run to the football @UW_Football #NFLDraft #iloveit #FEMA #MondayMotivation #westcoast pic.twitter.com/kDTHlTdOYe — Linebacker World (@LBworld44) February 26, 2018

COLEMAN SHELTON

OUTLOOK: A two-star recruit out of high school, Shelton wound up starting every position on the Huskies’ offensive line over the past four years. He settled in as the center the past two seasons, earning all-Pac-12 first-team recognition in 2017.

SCOUT’S VIEW: “He’s a guy who’s played every position on the O-line. I like the way he plays. He’s tough, he’s gritty and he’s smart. I think he gets drafted.” — NFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 6-7

Coleman Shelton is a crazy underrated player on the OL right now.Has played every spot on the OL for @UW_Football. He has great contact at the 2nd level, is an effective puller(shown),has a great base and good hand placement.Will be a great C or G at the next level.#Draft #OL #UW pic.twitter.com/emzIVEjFeU — Hudson Shrewsbury (@HudDraftScout) December 1, 2017

LAVON COLEMAN

OUTLOOK: One of UW’s most improved players in 2016, when he averaged a school-record 7.5 yards per carry as the No. 2 back, Coleman didn’t produce at the same level in 2017, rushing for 407 yards on 89 carries (4.6 ypc). His best game came against UCLA, when he rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also had three receiving touchdowns as a senior. In a draft loaded with running backs, Coleman could be a late-round bargain for the right team, a la Dwayne Washington a couple years ago.

SCOUTS’ VIEWS:

“At his size, with his speed, I’m definitely intrigued.” — NFC scout

“He’s not a power runner. He obviously has good straight-line speed, but he’s stiff. I don’t have him with a draftable grade.” — AFC scout

PROJECTED ROUND: 7-UDFA

UW's Lavon Coleman says he's down to 215 after playing at 224 last season. pic.twitter.com/horVet1Onc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 1, 2018