Sometimes high-profile new employees tiptoe cautiously into the job, tempering expectations with noncommittal and evasive answers.

And then there’s Troy Dannen, introduced Tuesday as Washington’s new athletic director with the appropriate pomp and circumstance. Dannen had barely finished high-fiving Harry Husky and introducing his purple-clad family when he laid out his standards and expectations as Jen Cohen’s successor.

No shrinking violet, he. A selection of Dannen’s greatest hits:

“I want to win at everything. … I want to win financially, and I want to win academically, and I want to win socially. We’re going to win in everything that we do. There aren’t many schools, institutions in the country where you can say with a straight face that it’s a priority to win at everything, and this is one of them. And that’s what made this so attractive to me.”

“I want us to set a standard by which everyone else will aspire to achieve. I told our staff a little bit ago: I want to be the chased, not the chaser. … I want to be the standard-bearer for what excellence is. And that can happen quickly, because the people are here.”

“We’re going to dominate in the space that we’re in, and then we’re going to move into the next space, and we’re going to dominate that space.”

“A lot of schools and a lot of places, they’re sitting on the railroad tracks looking back at history yearning for the past, and they’re gonna get run over by the next train. What I know about UW, though, is we’re going to look around the corner, so the train doesn’t catch us. We’re looking to make sure we stay ahead of the train.”

Staying ahead of the metaphorical train at a time of massive upheaval in the world of collegiate athletics is the primary task of Dannen, 57. He cautions that if you think the past three to five years have been tumultuous, “The next three to five are going to put it to shame.”

One huge advantage for Dannen, as opposed to many new ADs, is that he inherits a stable athletic department, even in the midst of fraught times. The job opening occurred because Cohen left for USC, not because the previous administration failed.

Dannen left the AD position at Tulane because he believes UW offers more of an opportunity for ultimate success, with a budget he said was five times what he had with the New Orleans school, and a football team capable of a national title.

It’s easy to see why Dannen swayed UW president Ana Mari Cauce to hire him over what she said was a field full of qualified candidates. He was personable, forward thinking and struck the right notes about balancing athletic success and budgetary concerns with what he referred to as a holistic experience for the student-athlete. The quotes I cited at the start came across as earnest, not arrogant.

One thing I’ve learned over the years, however, is that news-conference rhetoric, however inspiring, dissipates quickly. Dannen will be judged ultimately by how adroitly he navigates the potentially treacherous waters of UW’s pending transition to the Big Ten.

It’s not a job for the faint of heart — and Dannen’s heart seems quite robust as he tackles what he termed “the opportunity of a lifetime.” Indeed, Dannen plans for it to be the last job of his career — “God willing, [and] president willing.”

In explaining why he left a Tulane job where by all accounts he was thriving and the athletic department was humming, Dannen said Seattle appealed to him and his family. But beyond that: “I don’t want to go someplace where you can’t win everything. And winning’s really important.

“Ask everybody over here [gesturing to the assembled athletic staff]. The hours that you put in, the heartache that you get, the emotions of what the athletes go through — if you aren’t in it to win, get out. And this is a place where you can win. So you put those two things together, it was a no-brainer.”

Dannen said he did considerable due diligence — including picking the brain of Cohen, whom he called “a great friend” — to make sure Washington was the right fit for him. That included gathering intel on whether his management style — which as he described it leans more toward consensus building than micromanagement — would work on Montlake.

“They have too good a thing built; they deserve somebody that fits in with the culture and that cares about the place,” he said. “I know what I am. I want to make sure that what I am is what we are — and I felt really comfortable with that.”

Maybe my favorite answer of Dannen’s was when he was asked about balancing his stated desire to have all the sports on campus thrive, with the clear-cut need to have football as the driving force.

“We all understand you have to feed that engine [football], because if you don’t feed that engine, it dies,” he said. “It takes a lot of away from every other program. That said, the experience that the 650 student-athletes have here should be the same. It doesn’t matter if you’re the starting quarterback or you’re the golfer whose score maybe doesn’t count in most matches. That experience needs to be the same.

“We’re preparing our student-athletes to be successful for the rest of their lives. And when they walk out here they need to look back and say, ‘My time at Washington was impactful. And I’m better off in my life because of my time in Washington.’ And so it goes back to this holistic versus the fiduciary. You’ve got to keep those things in balance. And don’t mess with the holistic. It is a priority.

“Athletic departments implode and ADs get fired, and coaches don’t stick around and employees don’t stay in departments that don’t take care of the holistic first.”

For Dannen, now comes the hard work of putting all that into action.