Nobody is going to make the argument that the job got too big for Jen Cohen. The former University of Washington athletic director left for USC — where the media magnifying glass is as potent as the Hubble.

But the gig she left at UW is not the one she took seven years ago. The school’s pending move to the Big Ten, the athletic department’s shaky financial situation and the game-changer that is NIL all make this position as intimidating as it is enticing.

When the Pac-12 was in clear peril, the conference hired George Kliavkoff with the hopes of salvaging the league. He didn’t deliver. The point? Leadership matters, and Washington’s task of finding its next AD comes at what might be the most crucial juncture of the athletic department’s history.

The biggest, or better put, “B1G-gest” undertaking will be the transition to a new conference. I’ve written before that shifting from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten was a necessary move for the Huskies if they want to compete for national championships. But that necessary shift brought with it a list of challenges that requires a shrewd mind to navigate.

Chief among them is staying relevant in football and men’s basketball (well, in hoops it’s becoming relevant). The Pac-12 has been the runt of the Power Five litter for years now, which helped spur its dissolution. The conference hasn’t had a representative in the College Football Playoff since sending Washington in 2016 and hasn’t won a men’s basketball national title since 1997.

So, yeah, it makes sense that the Huskies would want to leave — but they run the risk of becoming their own litter runt with all the new muscle surrounding them. The Big Ten sends a team to the CFP nearly every season (last season it sent two). It had three of the top seven teams in last season’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and three of the top nine in 2021.

The new environment could push the Huskies to be a true national power. Or it could push them into obscurity. Yeah, the Pac-12 has been down for a while, but there was still the idea that a 12-1 conference champion could find itself into the CFP — even if it meant a bludgeoning in the semifinal. Now bludgeonings could be frequent.

Additionally, there is the travel headache (some might say nightmare) for all the sports that don’t use a pigskin. There will be an extraordinary amount of time spent in the Central and Eastern time zones for these teams, and the new AD will oversee this burden.

It’s all new, and though it could be exciting, it could also be excruciating.

What isn’t new are the financial difficulties facing the athletic department. Times Huskies writer Mike Vorel wrote in June that Washington athletics operated at a near $6 million loss last fiscal year. Projections are that the deficit will increase to nearly $8 million the next fiscal year. The school is also paying off the loan that financed Husky Stadium’s renovation in 2012 — as the annual debt service will increase from $9.8 million per year to $17.7 million.

This is part of the reason that I — along with Jon Wilner — have doubts about former Huskies football coach Chris Petersen taking the AD job, as his name has been thrown out by some. Not because he is incompetent or incapable, but because this isn’t a rah-rah, get-the-boys-fired-up-and-make-them-better-men-type gig. You’re not on the grass or turf — you’re in the weeds.

And, of course, there’s NIL — ostensibly one of the reasons Petersen stepped down from coaching. It’s a different game — one in which college athletes are banking hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars per year. And if you can’t get these guys paid, you’re not going to be able to compete.

Washington seems to be on solid ground in this area with the Montlake Futures. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a potential first-round draft pick, is back this season, and it’s hard to imagine that it’s for pure love of the game.

Still, this wasn’t something Cohen had to concern herself with when she accepted the AD position at UW. Her successor will likely be consumed by it.

One has to be ambitious to want to become an athletic director at a major university, and ambitious people don’t typically want boring jobs. This gig will be anything but.

The future of Washington athletics had a giant question mark hanging above it before Cohen left for USC. Finding an adequate replacement isn’t something UW hopes to do — it’s something it has to do.