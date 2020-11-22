Husky Stadium celebrates its 100th birthday on Friday, Nov. 27. And while the stadium can’t host a party of 72,000 this year, there’s still a way to commemorate the milestone. Do you have a favorite memory from what has been dubbed “the greatest setting in college football”? We want to hear from you. Share your Montlake memories below and we’ll feature a selection of them in a special commemorative section on Thursday, Nov. 26.