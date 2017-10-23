USC stumbled out of the top spot following a disastrous 49-14 defeat at Notre Dame that left the Pac-12 with just one legitimate College Football Playoff contender – Washington.

Another week and a new No. 1 in the rankings.

USC stumbled out of the top spot following a disastrous 49-14 defeat at Notre Dame that left the Pac-12 with just one legitimate College Football Playoff contender – Washington.

But the Huskies are second on this list behind Stanford, which has rebounded from a 1-2 start and steadily moved to the front of the pack.

The Cardinal is coming off its bye with a four-game winning streak heading into a Thursday night game at Oregon State.

Next week Stanford visits Washington State, which leads the Pac-12 with seven wins, in a game that will go a long ways in deciding the Pac-12 North Division champion.

Of course, the Huskies will have a say in the matter.

And just try making sense out of the Pac-12 South where USC suddenly appears vulnerable, Arizona and Arizona State are within a half game of first place with coaches who had been on the hot seat.

UCLA remains in the hunt while Utah and reigning Pac-12 South champion Colorado have fallen off the pace.

It’s a good thing no one keeps on the preseason predictions or else we’d have to do up-downs and crunches in the office. And no one wants to see that.

On to this week’s rankings.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT-RUNNERS

1. Penn State RB Saquon Barkley: Torched Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 defense for 108 yards on just 15 carries to go with 53 yards receiving and 3 TDs in a 42-13 victory.

2. Stanford RB Bryce Love: The nation’s FBS rushing leader (1,387) returns from a bye for a Thursday night game against Oregon State, which is 11th in the Pac-12 in rush defense.

3. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield: Threw for 410 yards on 32-of-41 passing and ran for a season-high 69 yards as the No. 9 Sooners rallied from 14 points down to beat Kansas State 42-35.

In the hunt: Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolf, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTION

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Penn State

4. Clemson

On the bubble: Georgia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Washington.