The Huskies fell hard after last week's loss to Stanford, and the Cougars are enjoying perhaps the best season in school history ahead of the Apple Cup. Here's a look at this week's Pac-12 Power Rankings.

Stanford’s 30-22 win over Washington proved to be costly for the Pac-12.

In financial terms, each school lost $461,538.46 – the equivalent of a 13-way split of $6 million that’s awarded to College Football Playoff participants.

The Huskies also lost their grip on the top spot in the Pac-12 Power Rankings for the first time since Week 8.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the contenders have separated from the pretenders.

And six teams are a win away from bowl eligibility.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT-RUNNERS

1. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield: He’s practically guaranteed a trip to the awards ceremony and can pile up more highlights this week against Big 12 bottom feeder Kansas (1-9).

2. Arizona QB Khalil Tate: Arizona is 5-1 and averaging 46.5 points per game while he’s rushed for 1,207 yards since becoming the starter. Tate ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (161.2) and leads all FBS players with an average of 11.7 yards per rush and 10.6 yards per play.

3. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner accounted for 4 TDs and 342 yards (195 passing and 147 rushing) in last Saturday’s 38-21 win over Virginia. Even though Jackson’s statistics are more impressive than last year, Cardinals need to win last two games to secure him another trip to awards ceremony.

In the hunt: Stanford RB Bryce Love, Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and Washington State QB Luke Falk.