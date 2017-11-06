The Huskies continue to claim the top spot in this week's Pac-12 Power Rankings, but the Cougars are creeping back. Take a look at the latest rankings here.

What a week for Pac-12 football.

On the first weekend in November, temperatures dropped to stage wintry conditions while records fell in Seattle and Pullman.

Washington and Washington State moved to the top of the Pac-12 North once again and the Apple Cup, which lost is luster a few weeks ago following upset losses by both teams, looks as enticing as ever.

USC needed a late flurry to take a one-game lead in the Pac-12 South. Barring an upset in either of its final two games, the Trojans will win their third division title since 2011.

Stanford and Arizona have fallen off pace of the Pac-12 leaders, but there’s still plenty of intrigue in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Five teams (Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah) need a win to become bowl eligible and UCLA must win two of its last three games to avoid missing the postseason for a second straight year.

Meanwhile, Oregon State (1-8), is tied with North Carolina, Baylor and Kansas for the fewest wins among Power 5 teams.

Here’s a look at this week’s updated Pac-12 Power Rankings.

HEISMAN TROPHY FRONT-RUNNERS

1. Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield: Vaulted back to the front of the pack after setting a school record with 598 passing yards while throwing five TD passes in a 62–52 win over rival Oklahoma State. In two road wins against top-15 opponents, he’s thrown for 984 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs.

2. Arizona QB Khalil Tate: The Wildcats lost on the road, but he led a late comeback in which Arizona erased a 22-point deficit. Tate (1,087 rushing yards) is on pace to finish with 1,888 yards. The FBS single-season record for a QB is 1,920 set by Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch in 2013.

3. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: Remember this guy? He’s only the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. And he’s having a better season this year (6 300-yard passing games and 6 100-yard rushing games) than he did in 2016. But the Cardinals are 5-4 and of the 82 Heisman Trophy winners, just three have done so on a team with four or more losses in the regular season.

In the hunt: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame RB Josh Adams, Stanford RB Bryce Love, Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTION

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Washington

4. Georgia

On the bubble: Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Miami and TCU.