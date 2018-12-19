HuskiesHusky FootballSports Watch: UW’s Chris Petersen on Laiatu Latu, Dylan Morris and more from National Signing Day Originally published December 19, 2018 at 7:51 pm Washington coach Chris Petersen talks to reporters about the 20 athletes the Huskies signed during the early signing period Wednesday, December 19, 2018. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times) Share story By Adam Jude Seattle Times staff reporter Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
