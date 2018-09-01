The UW-Auburn game had a lot of hype to live up to, and thankfully for all of us, it did not disappoint. In particular, the Huskies receivers put on a show.

The UW Huskies, you may have heard, opened the season Saturday afternoon with a bang: A marquee matchup against SEC powerhouse Auburn in Atlanta.

While the result (21-16 Auburn win) may have been disappointing to Huskies fans, we’re happy to report the game itself did not disappoint — particularly the play of the Huskies receivers Aaron Fuller and Quinten Pounds.

The duo was in mid-season form already, making ridiculous grabs left and right. Words can’t really do them justice, so just do yourself a favor and watch these catches (then watch them again, and then 100 more times):

TOUCHDOWN, WASHINGTON Browning Quinten Pounds

0:40

4 plays, 75 yards Q2 0:43 | Auburn 15, Huskies 13#CFAKickoff https://t.co/MTo2Cm9xfI pic.twitter.com/V47WdoBHLa — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 1, 2018

Aaron Fuller isn’t the only Husky who can make highlight-reel catches! #CFAKickoff https://t.co/5mhWlLJjmQ pic.twitter.com/WqHUCIrG5s — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 1, 2018