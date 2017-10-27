Don James, the legendary Washington football coach who coached the Huskies to 153 wins over 18 seasons (1975-92), will forever stand tall outside Husky Stadium. An 8-foot, 6-inch statue of the Dawgfather, with James looking determined, arms crossed and wearing his signature purple cap with gold “W,” was unveiled Friday night.

A crowd of hundreds turned out on the sunny fall afternoon in the shadow of Husky Stadium to witness the unveiling, including 300 of James’ former players and Husky legends like quarterback Warren Moon.

The statues: Jim Owens and Don James pic.twitter.com/il5WVRCBwq — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) October 28, 2017

“After coach James left our living room and he got in his car, my mother told me: that’s where you’re going to go to school, son,” Moon recalled.

“He wasn’t just a football coach that developed players. He was a football coach who developed young men,” Moon continued. “What a great day for Husky history and for Husky football.”

If you missed the ceremony, watch it again here:

WATCH: