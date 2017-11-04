Pettis had gone nearly two months between returning punts for a touchdown. His record-breaker put the Huskies ahead of Oregon in the first half.

Dante Pettis now stands all alone in the NCAA record books.

Pettis, the Huskies’ senior wide receiver, returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter Saturday against Oregon, his fourth punt-return touchdown of the season and ninth of his career, a new NCAA record.

Pettis had shared the NCAA career record of eight with Texas Tech’s Wes Welker and Oklahoma’s Antonio Perkins.

Pettis’ return gave the No. 12 Huskies a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The NCAA record for punt-return TDs in a season is five.

