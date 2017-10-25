HuskiesHusky FootballSports Watch: An afternoon kickoff?! Here’s how the Huskies feel about it Originally published October 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm Vita Vea, Tevis Bartlett, and Dante Pettis share thoughts on the Huskies having their first afternoon game of 2017 on Saturday v. UCLA (Ben Arthur / The Seattle Times). The Huskies haven't kicked off before 5 p.m. this season — until Saturday's Homecoming game against UCLA. Share story By Adam Jude Seattle Times staff reporter Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPac-12’s highest-paid coach? It’s not Chris Petersen
