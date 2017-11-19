HuskiesHusky FootballSports Watch: Adam Jude breaks down Washington’s wild last-minute win over Utah Originally published November 19, 2017 at 11:21 am Husky football beat writer Adam Jude recaps UW’s thrilling 33-30 victory over Utah Saturday night (Ben Arthur / The Seattle Times). Share story By Adam Jude Seattle Times staff reporter Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUCLA Bruins fire Jim Mora after six seasons Previous StoryNo. 14 Cougars enter Apple Cup clash as higher-ranked team over No. 15 Huskies in AP poll
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.