Post-Thanksgiving food comas will have worn off by the time Washington and Washington State take the field for the 113th Apple Cup later this month.

It’ll be a late start on Nov. 27 for the Huskies and Cougars, who’ll kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN at Martin Stadium, the television network announced Thursday.

The 7:30 p.m. start marks the latest kickoff in the series since 2014 – the last time the in-state rivals kicked off at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies beat the Cougars 31-13 at Martin Stadium.

For WSU, it’s possible this Saturday’s Pac-12 North duel against Oregon will be the earliest start time of the season. The Cougars opened with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Oregon State and will start at 8 p.m. nine days from now when they play at Stanford. WSU’s game at USC on Dec. 4 will either kick at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and a start time for the Dec. 12 game against Cal has yet to be announced.

The Huskies, with Jimmy Lake, and the Cougars, with Nick Rolovich, will both have first-year coaches on the sideline for this year’s contest. UW carries a seven-game win streak into the 2020 game.