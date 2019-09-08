Washington State moved ahead of Washington in the Associated Press media poll released Sunday.

The Cougars, who routed Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday, advanced from 22nd to No. 20 in the poll.

Washington, which lost to visiting California 20-19 in a lightning-delayed game that ended in the wee hours Sunday, dropped from 14th to 23rd.

WSU and the Huskies are among five Pac-12 teams in the poll.

Utah, up two spots this week, leads the Pac-12 group at No. 11 and Oregon is No. 15, after being 16th last week.

USC, which was unranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since 2001, appeared at No. 24 after pounding Stanford 45-20.

Advertising

Stanford entered that game at No. 23, but allowed USC to score the last 35 points and dropped out of the poll.

USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis — starting because JT Daniels is out for the season with a knee injury — was 28 of 33 for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

“I don’t think it shows how good I am,” said Slovis, an unheralded 18-year-old recruit from Arizona. “But it shows how good the team is around me.”

• Washington State is listed as a seven-point favorite in Friday night’s game at Houston.

UW is a 22½-point favorite in Saturday’s home game against Hawaii.

Clemson, SEC trio dominates

Defending national champion Clemson kept its No. 1 status in the AP poll, receiving 56 of 62 first-place votes. The Tigers beat Texas A&M 24-10; the Aggies dropped from 12th to 16th in the voting.

Advertising

Southeastern Conference teams filled the three slots below Clemson in the poll.

Alabama and Georgia remained second and third, respectively, and Louisiana State rose from sixth to No. 4 after a 45-38 victory at then-No. 9 Texas (which dropped to No. 12).

The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.

The SEC has half of the top-10 teams in the country after two weeks of the regular season, with Auburn moving up to No. 8 and Florida rising to No. 9. The Tigers and Gators were two of the teams to get a bump in the rankings thanks to Michigan.

The Big Ten Wolverines dodged an upset, beating Army 24-21 in double overtime, but dropped three spots to No. 10.

The Big Ten leads the Top 25 with seven teams, headed by No. 6 Ohio State.