The Cougars’ 28-26 victory over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl prevents conference from becoming Pac 1-and-12 in recent bowl games.

Thank you, Washington State!

The Cougars’ Alamo Bowl win Friday night prevented the Pac-12 from becoming the Pac 1-and-12 in its past 13 bowl games.

Headlines

• Spotted on a fan’s placard duringt a “College GameDay” stop on ESPN: “Hillary deleted my other sign.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Study: Most concussions can be prevented by wearing second helmet.”

Bowl questions

With TCU and Cal QBs combining for a record nine interceptions, shouldn’t it be called the Cheez-INT Bowl? Or maybe the Pick-Filet?

Will the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — the first one ever canceled by bad weather — make it up next year with a day-night doubleheader?

Sticker schlock

The hottest RV currently on the market — asking price: $195,000 — was once famously used by:

a) Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield in “Hard Knocks”

b) Cousin Eddie in “Christmas Vacation”

Replace that divot

European captain Thomas Bjorn got a butt tattoo to commemorate his team’s Ryder Cup victory.

Fittingly, he had a little trouble getting up and down for a few days.

Bob-bob-bobbing along

Jean-Jacques Savin, a 71-year-old Frenchman, set off from the Canary Islands last week in his attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a large orange barrel.

What, was Niagara Falls totally booked for New Year’s Day?

Cheech & ’Shawn

Marshawn Lynch tried to use to the Al Davis memorial torch to light a blunt Monday night during the Raiders’ final home game.

Weedmode, anyone?

Don’t push your luck

President Trump asked a 7-year-old girl if she still believes in Santa Claus.

She said yes — but then again, she believes the Jaguars will make the playoffs, too.

R.I.P.

Among those with ties to Seattle sports who died in 2018: Paul Allen, Keith Jackson, Chuck Knox and Tex Winter.

Now that’s a formidable foursome.

Hold that waistline

The country’s least-healthy state, according to the United Health Foundation, is Louisiana.

Heck, even the Saints are sitting fat in the NFL standings.

Talking the talk

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, after North Carolina gave dismissed fired football coach Larry Fedora a $12 million buyout: “What a deal. But colleges don’t have enough money to pay athletes.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after MLB struck a deal with Cuba to sign players without them defecting: “In other words, they can now make it to the bigs by the draft instead of the raft.”

Forget mash-mouth football

BYU freshman QB Zach Wilson put on quite the aerial show — 18-for-18 passing for 317 yards and four TDs — as the Cougars walloped Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Pass the potatoes? No kidding.

Air of caution

The most stressful airport in the U.S., according to InsureMyTrip.com, is LaGuardia.

Especially for those just arriving after being traded to the Mets.

Work, work, work

The state whose workers have the highest rate of most unused vacation days is … California.

And that’s despite the Raiders and 49ers getting Januarys off, too.

Quote marks

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, via Twitter, on the circle of life: “Every sports injury I’ve ever had — sprained fingers, sprained ankle, broken ribs, fractured foot, torn hamstring from high-school football, sprained back, torn rotator cuff from college decathlon — has come back for a reunion.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on Chargers QB Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany expecting their ninth child: “They say they’re thrilled with the news, but may have to make cuts before finalizing their 53-child roster.”

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on the Blue Jays owing $38 million to recently released shortstop Troy Tulowitski: “Only Judge Judy gets paid more to sit on the bench.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the Dec. 24 MNF matchup featuring the 6-8 Broncos and 3-11 Raiders: “An early Christmas turkey.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on proposed legislation that would ban sports betting by those under 21: “People are eligible to vote and serve in the military at age 18 but they can’t make a wager on the Jets getting 4 points against the Bills?”