Washington junior cornerback Trent McDuffie, who helped the Huskies allow the fewest passing yards in the country, told Yahoo Sports on Monday morning that he will be leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

The news did not come as a surprise, as McDuffie, who was a third-team All-American this past season, is considered a possible first-round selection.

McDuffie told Yahoo Sports that he consulted with friends and family before making his decision.

“We decided it was the best time for me to take this next step on this new adventure,” McDuffie said. “I am very hard-nosed, physical and disciplined, and I’d like to call myself a technician. I’m a film junkie and am dedicated to the details of my position and to the details of football.”

Forever a Dawg!! Thank you Husky Nation 🤘🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/mKriCcmsnQ — Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) December 27, 2021

McDuffie, 5 feet 11 and 195 pounds, starred at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., and was the No. 8 ranked cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class by 247 sports.

He made an immediate impact at Washington, starting in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019, and had an interception during the Huskies’ win over Washington State in the Apple Cup that year.

McDuffie was named second-team All-Pac 12 team in the shortened 2020 season (four games for UW), then took another big leap this season. He had 35 tackles, including four for a loss of yards, and had six pass breakups and was first-team All-Pac-12.

Washington suffered through a 4-8 season, but allowed a nation-best 143 passing yards a game.

McDuffie further helped his status as a top NFL prospect when he had a 41.5-inch vertical leap and a 129.5-inch broad jump during Washington’s combine.

McDuffie continued a strong recent tradition of top defensive backs for the Huskies.

Elijah Molden was a second-team All-American in 2019-20, Byron Murphy and Taylor Rapp were second team All-Americans in 2018, and in 2016, Budda Baker was named to several All-America first teams and Sidney Jones made one first-team and two second-team lists.

All five of those players are in the NFL. Soon, it appears McDuffie will be joining them.