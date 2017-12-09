A four-year starter, Shelton was named a first-team all-Pac-12 selection this season.

Washington senior center Coleman Shelton has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game. The game is scheduled for noon PT kickoff on Jan. 20 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The NFL Network will broadcast the game.

A 6-foot-4, 299-pound senior, Shelton wasn’t a highly regarded recruit coming out of Loyola High School in Los Angeles. But he’s has emerged as one of the most valuable players on the UW offense, becoming a team captain this season.

“He’s the kind of guy that everybody wants to be and wants to have. We’re lucky to have him,” UW offensive line coach Scott Huff said earlier this season.