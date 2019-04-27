Jake Browning will get his shot in the NFL, and he gets to keep wearing purple.

The Washington Huskies’ all-time passing leader has made a verbal agreement to sign with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Seattle Times.

Browning, from Folsom, Calif., broke virtually every major passing record in four seasons as the Huskies’ starting quarterback, finishing his career with 12,296 yards passing and 94 touchdown passes.

Long criticized for his lack of arm strength, Browning this winter turned to throwing specialists in Southern California to overhaul his mechanics. The makeover worked wonders, as he’s added noticeable zip to his fastball while able to thrown an extra 10 yards downfield.

“I always heard about arm strength stuff — over and over and over and over,” Browning told The Times recently. “I can’t go bench 500 pounds or anything like that to get better at it. I was kind of shooting in the dark. I’d work on my own — try to get a strong back and OK maybe this will help, trying to do different stuff. And finally, I went down to California and kind of was given the answers: ‘OK, here’s how you get more arm strength.’ That’s an indescribable feeling.

“Everyone tells you you have some issue for four years (but) no one really tells you how to fix it. Then to have a guy tell you how to fix it? It’s pretty nice.”

Elsewhere, UW senior safety JoJo McIntosh has reportedly agreed to sign as an undrafted free agent with Washington.