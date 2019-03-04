Washington landed three-star QB recruit Ethan Garbers for its 2020 signing day class on Monday.

Not even a month removed from National Signing Day, the Huskies are busy working to build their 2020 recruiting class.

Washington landed a significant piece for next year’s class Monday, as three-star QB Ethan Garbers announced his commitment to Washington.

The Newport Beach, Calif. product chose UW over UCLA, Miami, Georgia, Utah and WSU.

Garbers threw for 4,135 yards and 55 touchdowns as a junior last season for Corona Del Mar High School. Quarterbacking runs in the Garbers family, as Ethan’s brother Chase played in 11 games for the Cal last season as a freshman, throwing for more than 1,500 yards and leading the Golden Bears to a 7-6 record.

Garbers becomes the second prospect to announce his commitment to Washington’s 2020 class, joining three-star offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar.