It happened again: The Huskies came out firing and didn't let up, winning their fifth straight Apple Cup win with emphasis. Here's what we came away thinking.

Adam Jude

For as good as UW’s defense was Saturday night, Myles Gaskin was just as impressive. The Huskies’ junior running back had perhaps the best game of his career, rushing for 192 yards and four touchdowns against the Pac-12’s No. 2-ranked defense.

Stefanie Loh

Total letdown by the Cougars, especially on offense. Four turnovers, including three interceptions by Luke Falk, proved costly. But the O-line also struggled against the Huskies’ fearsome pass rush and Falk was sacked five times. On defense, the Cougars allowed Gaskin to run all over them. Bottom line: This was a total Cougars collapse. Which was surprising when you consider what they were playing for – a berth in the Pac-12 title game.

Larry Stone

The Cougars had everything to play for but showed almost nothing in yet another rout by Washington. The Huskies dominated in every aspect but were particularly effective in harassing WSU quarterback Luke Falk into a series of errors that included three interceptions and a fumble. Myles Gaskin was sensational for the Huskies, who were without Dante Pettis and Lavon Coleman for much of the game.

Matt Calkins

This is beginning to look less and less like a rivalry as Washington won by double digits for the fourth straight year. Doesn’t seem to matter what the Cougs are playing for — the Huskies repeatedly make them wilt.

Bob Condotta

Hard to think of a team in the history of the Apple Cup that had as much on the line as WSU did and played as poorly. The 1982 Huskies suffered the biggest upset with a Rose Bowl berth on the line. But that game wasn’t like this one, with the Cougars on Saturday looking like a team that was 2-9 and not 9-2.