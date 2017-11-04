Can the Huskies repeat last-season's 70-21 win at Oregon? They host the Ducks at 7 p.m. in the latest installment of the rivalry. Follow here as we bring you live updates and analysis from Husky Stadium.
It’s time for the 110th battle between the Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) and the rival Oregon Ducks (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12). Twelfth-ranked Washington hosts the Ducks tonight, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on FS1.
UW holds the edge in the all-time series, 59-45-5. The Huskies went into Autzen Stadium last season and laid 70 on the Ducks, winning for the first time in 12 meetings. Oregon’s winning streak was the longest in 109-year history of the rivalry. Now, the Huskies are looking to start a streak of their own.
Oregon had lost its last three games before last week’s 40-21 win at Utah. It was the Ducks’ first win since losing quarterback Justin Herbert to a broken collarbone. But Herbert was taking first-team snaps in practice this week and is expected to return against the Huskies.
