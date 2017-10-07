From their opening-drive touchdown on, the Huskies left little doubt Saturday in a 38-7 thrashing of California. Here are our writers' first impressions.

By
and
Seattle Times staff

Adam Jude: Hello, Hunter Bryant. The Huskies knew all along that had something potentially special with their true freshman tight end out of Eastside Catholic. Bryant offered more evidence of that Saturday night against Cal, finishing with nine catches for 121 yards and his first career touchdown reception — a brilliant catch on the right side of the end zone in which he reached over a Cal defensive back to steal the ball away from what appeared to be a sure interception.

Larry Stone: There was no first-half blues for the Huskies, who dominated from the start in their most complete Pac-12 performance of the season. The defense was smothering and the offense efficient as the Huskies put on a show for the late-night audience.

