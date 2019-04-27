The NFC West loves them Dawgs, eh?

Four more Washington Huskies were drafted on Day 3 of the NFL draft Saturday, giving the Huskies eight total picks in this year’s draft — the most since 10 Huskies were selected in 1998.

Only two programs produced more NFL draft picks this year: Alabama (10) and Ohio State (9). And no Pac-12 program has sent more players to the NFL over the past three seasons that the 18 from Washington.

NFL Draft Picks Over the Past 3 Seasons: 1. Washington – 18

2. Utah – 14

3. USC – 13

4. Stanford – 11

4. UCLA – 11

6. Oregon – 6

6. ASU – 6

6. Colorado – 6

9. WSU – 5

9. Cal – 5

11. Zona – 2

11. OSU – 2

Of those eight Huskies drafted over the past three days, half will stay on the West Coast to play in the NFC West.

Myles Gaskin, UW’s all-time rushing leader, was one of the exceptions Saturday. He had the longest to wait and now has the farthest to go among those Huskies drafted.

Gaskin, an O’Dea High graduate from Lynnwood, was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.

One staying close — very close in this case — is Ben Burr-Kirven, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, drafted Saturday by the Seahawks in the fifth round. (BBK will rejoin former UW teammate Will Dissly on the Seattle roster.)

Greg Gaines (fourth round) and Taylor Rapp (second round) will also stay on the West Coast. They were drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, whose defense now includes four former Huskies, with cornerback Marcus Peters and linebacker Cory Littleton helping L.A. reach the Super Bowl last season.

Gaines, who grew up in Southern California, became a father in late March when his son, Colt, was born.

Rams general manager Les Snead said his “first priority” coming into Saturday was to draft Gaines, who will play nose tackle alongside two-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.

“I’ve watched Aaron Donald a lot and studied his technique,” Gaines said in a conference call Saturday. “It’s going to be amazing to learn from him firsthand. I think he’s going to really help me improve as a player.”

Staying in the NFC West, Arizona Cardinals now have three former Huskies in their defensive secondary, with Byron Murphy (a second-round pick Friday) joining Budda Baker and Ezekiel Turner.

A third defensive back from UW, cornerback Jordan Miller, was drafted in the fifth round Saturday by Atlanta. Miller missed half of his junior season in 2017 because of a broken ankle, and he was banged up a bit in 2018 too — part of the reason the 6-foot-1 corner fell to the fifth round.

“His injury was an ankle situation that was taken care of after last year, and he had a little bit of a brush this year, but it wasn’t anything that’s concerning going forward,” Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff said Saturday. Actually it was one of the reasons that we believe that he got to where he did get to for us because again, he has some real value for us. .. We were, again, very encouraged to get him where we got him.”