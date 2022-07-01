Leroy Bryant, a three-star cornerback from Angelo Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, California, announced Friday that he has committed to play football at Washington.

Bryant became the 16th commitment in the 2023 class, the first at UW for new coach Kalen DeBoer.

Bryant chose Washington over offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State and Utah among others.

Bryant, 6 feet and 175 pounds, is ranked as the No. 49 cornerback recruit in the country by 247sports.

Bryant made a visit to Washington last weekend and tweeted this afterward: “Had an amazing official visit at the university of washington this weekend!! Thank you to the coaching staff for the great hospitality & making my family feel at home!”