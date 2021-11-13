The Huskies started the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, and then they were run over.

Arizona State ran and ran and ran on two late touchdown drives that turned what looked like a UW victory into a hard-to-digest 35-30 loss Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

It was no secret what Arizona State was going to do on those two fourth-quarter drives. It was going to run until Washington stopped it. And the Huskies never did.

After Washington took a 24-14 lead on the last play of the third quarter, Arizona State ran 17 times during a 20-play drive that took nine minutes and nine seconds.

The biggest play of the long drive — and perhaps the game — was fourth-and-one from the ASU 46. Rachaad White took the handoff and was met in the backfield, but he bounced off the attempted tackle and gained 3 yards.

If UW makes that play, the outcome might have been much different. But the Huskies didn’t, and 14 plays later, Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels ran into end zone from 4 yards out to pull ASU to 24-21 with 5:46 left.

Then, when UW could not get a first down, Arizona State took over at its 44 with 4:06 remaining.

Eight plays later — all runs — and the Sun Devils scored again. They ran for minus-2 yards, 6 and 5 and were faced with fourth-and-one. They got just a yard, but that was enough. Then came runs of 7, 10, 19 and 10 yards, with White scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the last run of the drive.

“It was frustrating,” said Bob Gregory, the Husky defensive coordinator who served as acting head coach with Jimmy Lake suspended for the game. “As a defensive coach, it’s frustrating. We’ve been getting worn down a little bit and we’ve got to stop the run when we need to. That’s pretty obvious.”

Said Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie: “We weren’t wrapping up.”

The Sun Devils rushed for 286 yards on 57 carries for an average of 5.0 yards per carry.

Perhaps that success is not surprising considering ASU entered the game averaging 213 rushing yards per game and UW was allowing 204 rushing yards per game, 11th in the Pac-12.

The formula for ASU to win was to run the ball successfully and that is what it did.

“For the most part, it was missed tackles and a run-fit here and there,” Gregory said. “When they are pulling guys and the quarterback has the option to keep it, you’ve got to be pretty on it and we weren’t all the time. We missed a couple of tackles and a couple of times we had them tackled and we couldn’t hang on.”

And because of that, UW was unable to hang on to its lead.