In his early signing day press conference Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer said “I would anticipate at least probably one more (defensive back) joining the class at some point.”

Washington’s coach didn’t say how soon.

Jabbar Muhammad — a 5-foot-10, 175-pound corner, who has started the last 13 games at Oklahoma State — will transfer to Washington with two seasons of remaining eligibility, the program announced Thursday morning.

Muhammad adds to a Husky haul that includes 26 total prospects and six other defensive backs in the 2023 class — four-star corners Caleb Presley and Curley Reed, three-star corners Leroy Bryant and Thaddeus Dixon (JUCO), four-star safety Vincent Holmes and three-star safety Diesel Gordon.

The class doesn’t lack quantity.

Quality, too.

In 12 games this fall (10 starts at corner and two at safety), Muhammad — an All-Big-12 honorable mention selection — led the Cowboys with 10 pass breakups and added 48 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble as well.

(UW “husky” nickel Dominique Hampton and defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, by comparison, tied for the team lead with four pass breakups apiece.)

A former three-star recruit from DeSoto, Texas, Muhammad has produced 72 tackles with 13 passes defended, a interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss in three seasons and 31 career games. He signed with Oklahoma State over offers from Colorado, Houston, North Texas, Texas Tech and Tulsa in 2020.

Jabbar Muhammad with the INT for Oklahoma State! Lead to a FG. pic.twitter.com/kILxYoUEpV — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

