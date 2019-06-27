Washington currently has two punters on its roster.

The Huskies are about to add a third.

Mt. San Antonio College punter Triston Brown has verbally committed to UW, a source confirmed to The Times on Thursday.

Brown — a 6-foot-2, 205-pound punter from Walnut, Calif. — is ranked as the No. 1 punter in the 2020 class by Chris Sailer Kicking.

“Triston is a big time junior college punting prospect,” wrote Sailer, the nation’s premier kicking/punting instructor and evaluator, on Brown’s player page. “He is a talented athlete with an explosive leg. He hits a consistent ball and easily averages 45+ yards with 4.5+ (second) hang time. He also shows that he can hit a big time D1 ball of 50+ with 5.0+ (second) hang time. Triston has great footwork and shows that he can directional punt at a high level. A competitor that thrives under pressure. He has shown steady improvement each time we have seen him. He has all the tools to take his game to the 4-year level and dominate.”

It’s likely that Brown will assume the Huskies’ starting punting duties immediately upon arriving in Seattle next season. The program’s current starting punter, Joel Whitford, is entering his final season of eligibility. Whitford has played in 23 of 25 games in the last two seasons, averaging 41.9 yards per punt with 25 punts inside the 20 and 14 boots of 50 yards or more. Junior Seattle native Race Porter is also currently competing at the position.

Brown is the Huskies’ ninth verbal commit in the 2020 class and their second this week, after four-star wide receiver Jalen McMillan pledged to UW on Tuesday. Four of those commits — including Brown and McMillan — hail from California, the most of any state.