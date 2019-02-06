Washington signed two more four-star defensive players on Wednesday in linebacker Daniel Heimuli and safety Asa Turner. Regardless of who the Huskies might have missed out on, Chris Petersen was confident that his late additions were worth the wait.

Ten seconds.

That’s how long Daniel Heimuli sat at a red table in the gymnasium at Menlo-Atherton High School on Wednesday, with a lei of white and green flowers draped around his neck and his college destination teetering on his tongue. The consensus four-star linebacker had already thanked God, his parents, his sister, his coaches, his teammates and no fewer than seven teachers. He had already smiled for photos alongside his “brother,” Washington defensive tackle signee Noa Ngalu, who patiently sat beside him in a purple Husky hat. He had already visited countless college programs in a years-long recruitment, whittling down his list until there were just three hats on the table.

“And now, with that being said, I have chosen to further my education and my athletics …”

Heimuli sat back in his chair, smiled and took a deep, calming breath. He mouthed the word, “Wow.” Someone in the audience pleaded, “Say it!” He took another breath. Ten seconds passed. He leaned forward in his chair and grabbed the purple hat placed furthest to his left.

“… at the University of Washington.”

It may have taken a while, but Heimuli finally got there.

He wasn’t the only one.

Washington signed a pair of 2019 prospects on Wednesday, welcoming Heimuli and four-star safety Asa Turner to talent-rich class that goes 22-deep.

“The two kids that we added late, Asa Turner and Daniel Heimuli, we’re really, really excited (about),” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been recruiting those guys for a long time. To finally get them signed and coming here, it’s an exciting time. Those guys will make us better.”

Heimuli — ranked as the No. 9 inside linebacker and No. 155 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports — has gotten a whole lot better himself.

“Noa Ngalu and Daniel are teammates out of Menlo-Atherton, so we’re obviously watching tape of all of our guys all season long,” Petersen explained. “I think Daniel was one of those guys that we really liked a ton as a junior. We thought he was one of the better players with a really big upside.

“But his senior year you could kind of see him each game just getting better. He’s a good player that’s getting better, so we were even more excited than we were when we were originally recruiting him. You’re projecting with a lot of these guys, because they’re young. But I think that Daniel got better this season for sure.”

But will Heimuli’s apparent improvement allow him to play much as a freshman? The Huskies are certainly hurting for linebackers, after established starters Ben Burr-Kirven and Tevis Bartlett departed this offseason. Heimuli — a 6-foot, 216-pound linebacker and the Polynesian Bowl’s defensive MVP — and December signees Josh Calvert, Miki Ah You and Alphonzo Tuputala will all compete to crack the depth chart on the second level.

But that’s not the only place where a freshman stands a legitimate chance to play. Washington will also look to replenish a depleted secondary this offseason, with defensive backs Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, JoJo McIntosh and Jordan Miller all headed for the NFL Draft.

Enter Asa Turner.

“Asa’s a big, athletic, rangy guy that is what we kind of like back there – one of those big guys that can come down and tackle in space,” Petersen said. “The secondary is certainly an area of need with the guys that we graduated, with our numbers back there.

So not only Asa but all those guys that are coming in are going to get a great chance to compete back there for significant time. So I feel really good about him.”

A 6-2, 199-pound athlete, Turner wasn’t always sure of his destination — and that’s not just the school. The Carlsbad (Calif.) High School standout was recruited as a hybrid linebacker by Notre Dame, even declining to sign during the December signing period while he continued to consider both finalists.

Ultimately, he chose Washington not just for the program, but the position.

“We know what our safeties look like to us,” Petersen said. “We know exactly what we want them to look like. I think that says a lot about Asa, that someone wants him to play a different position than we did. That’s his athleticism and his size.

“So that’s an interesting dilemma for a kid to have. But for us, we know exactly where we want to play him and where we think he’s going to excel and thrive.”

It’s easy to imagine the Washington defense thriving with the foundation laid by its 2019 class, which is ranked 15th nationally by 247Sports and includes nine four-star defensive players (and 14 four-stars in all). The Huskies signed 10 four-star prospects at any position in 2018, and that number has increased in each of Petersen’s six signing classes in Seattle.

With that being said, don’t expect Petersen to lose sleep over four-star linebacker Henry To’oto’o — who signed with Tennessee — or four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua — who opted to delay his signing on Wednesday while he continues to weigh his available options.

Washington wanted (and still wants) those players. But Petersen is happy with what he has.

The guys that signed on Wednesday — no matter the number of seconds it took to say it — were clearly worth the wait.

“I know nobody’s going to get up on signing day and say, ‘Yeah, we feel bad about this class.’ That’s why you roll your eyes a little bit, because who’s going to say that?” Petersen said. “But we just kept looking and we just try to add pieces to the puzzle in this long recruiting process.

“We don’t worry about the guys that don’t come here. We need to worry about the guys that come here. That’s what everybody gets messed up on. How many guys do people take that don’t pan out? That’s what hurts. The guy that we get has got to pan out for us. It’s kind of how we look at the whole thing.

“You’ve got to be really disciplined in this process to not get caught up in the currents that are pushing you certain ways. You’ve just got to stick to your way, which our coaches have really done a great job of over time.”