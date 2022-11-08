Scary movie season is technically over.

But Troy Fautanu’s fullback film is too brutal and messy and merciless to miss.

The 5-minute, 15-second video — uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 7, 2013 — contains clips of a 12-year-old Fautanu barreling through bodies like a tank rolling over rows of Volkswagen Beetles. There are no spin moves or jump cuts or fancy flourishes. Just unfiltered, unfair physicality.

Just no-frills, north-south bumper car collisions.

Just a newlywed car dragging cans — or tacklers — behind its bumper.

Just a future Pac-12 left tackle pummeling undersized opponents in oversized jerseys.

Fautanu — UW’s 6-foot-4, 312-pound fourth-year sophomore — played fullback from the ages of 10 to 14. He says, “I’d line up right behind the quarterback and they’d just turn around and hand me the ball and I’d go get a couple yards. I did that from fourth grade until high school, and then they switched me to O-line. I wasn’t very happy about that, but it got me here.

“It’s a little cringey looking back on it now. But back then I thought I was the man running the ball. ‘I’m going to play this for the rest of my life.’ Then you get to high school and it’s a reality check. ‘Put your hand in the ground, Troy. You’re not doing this no more.’”

Unsurprisingly, Fautanu’s size and athleticism translated up front. After playing defensive line in his sophomore season at Liberty High School, the Henderson, Nevada, native shifted to right tackle — and his recruitment took off. He earned scholarship offers from UW, Arizona State, BYU, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah and Washington State, among others, and was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 12 guard in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

Same as at fullback, Fautanu’s blend of balletic brutality was a thing to behold.

But it wasn’t exclusively molded on a football field.

“People are always so shocked when I tell them this, but I played volleyball my freshman, sophomore and junior year,” he said. “Not to toot my own horn, but I was pretty solid at it. My parents played it so I kind of picked it up pretty quickly. I love volleyball.

“When I go back home I always hit open courts (to play volleyball) and do stuff like that, just to stay in shape. It helps with cardio and just being explosive.”

Explosiveness, after all, is one of Fautanu’s foremost strengths. In his first season as a full-time starter — eight games at left tackle, one at left guard — the 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has instantly excelled. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Michigan State and so impressed UW’s coaching staff that sixth-year senior Jaxson Kirkland — a first-team All-Pac-12 left tackle in 2020 and 2021 — slid inside to left guard to make room for the ascending sophomore.

This offseason, UW coach Kalen DeBoer called Fautanu “a phenomenal player.” Last week, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb noted that “Troy is really special, athleticism-wise. That’s something that really stands out.”

It has stood out so much, in fact, that ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Fautanu as the No. 2 overall guard prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

That might be a slightly optimistic outlook. After all, Fautanu must eliminate sloppy mistakes — like a pair of holding penalties against Cal and an unneeded unsportsmanlike conduct flag against Oregon State.

“You have to make sure the (defensive) player has established both of his feet on the ground. Once he’s done that you can hit him again,” Grubb said, explaining the unsportsmanlike conduct foul — which featured Fautanu burying a Beaver on three consecutive occasions. “When you watch the clip, Troy got the guy on the ground. He got up once clearly and he hit him onto the ground. The next time he was getting his feet set but his knee was still partially on the ground. So he hadn’t established himself back onto his feet, and you can’t knock him back to the ground on that. As a former O-line coach, I’ve been through that a couple times. You have to be pretty clear on that.

“You want him to keep playing with an edge, and I thought the last two games he’s grown a lot and played really, really aggressive. So you certainly don’t want to snuff that out. But you want to make sure they know the technical part.”

Take the fullback film as evidence: Edge is not an issue.

You could enter the following quote into evidence as well.

“The first drive (against Cal) I was in my head a little bit,” Fautanu conceded. “It happens sometimes, where I’m thinking too much rather than just going out there and playing. After things started to pick up on offense I cut it loose and I was really just trying to get after them. They’re not the biggest talkers at Cal, but there was just something about No. 33 (outside linebacker Myles Jernigan). He was the only chirpy one.”

So far this season, chirpy pass-rushers have been unceremoniously silenced. No, 24 Washington (7-2) — which plays at No. 6 Oregon (8-1) on Saturday — has surrendered just 0.78 sacks per game, ranking third in the nation. That’s a testament, in part, to the Huskies’ first-year starting left tackle who didn’t try offensive line until his junior season of high school.

But Kirkland also deserves credit for Fautanu’s success.

“Jaxson has been that guy for such a long time,” Fautanu said. “He’s such a vet and he’s got so much time under his belt that I’m always looking to him for help, advice, as far as how to fit certain stuff or how to do this or how to do that.

“The thing about Jaxson is, as a starter the past two years, being behind him, you could be that guy where you’re not helping the younger guys out. But it’s been the total opposite. That’s my brother and I appreciate all the stuff he’s done. He’s embraced me, took me under his wing and helped me out in every single way, on and off the field.”

With 12 starts under his belt — including three last fall — Fautanu is settling in as a full-time starter. He said “the Michigan State game is where I was like, ‘OK, I belong out here. Don’t doubt yourself. This is what you were made to do.’ Why be nervous? Why be scared? Just go out there and play your game. That’s what I’m trying my best to do.”

So, speaking of playing his game: Is it finally time to reprise his fullback role?

“I hope, man,” Fautanu said with a smile. “You got to talk to Grubb about that one. Hopefully we get a little tackle screen here and there, because I promise you can put the ball in my hands and I’m a natural. I’m trying to tell you guys. No one believes me.”

You don’t have to take his word for it.

Turn on a scary movie instead.