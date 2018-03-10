Pettis, still nursing an ankle sprain, will hold a separate workout for scouts on April 2.

As expected, the Huskies’ two most high-profile NFL prospects, Vita Vea and Dante Pettis, did not participate in Saturday’s Pro Day workout as they continue to recover from minor injuries.

Pettis, a potential second-round draft pick, has been slowed by a high ankle sprain that occurred in the first quarter of the Apple Cup in November. He tried to push through and play in the Fiesta Bowl a month later but was limited to just a few snaps in the Huskies’ loss to Penn State.

He wants to give the ankle time to fully heal, and he says he plans to have a separate workout for scouts at UW on April 2.

“I’m going to do whatever is needed. Whatever they want to see, I’ll do,” Pettis said.

Scouts and executives from at least 20 NFL teams were on hand at UW’s Dempsey Indoor Facility. Pettis visited with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider.

Vea, meanwhile, said his hamstring is doing better after he strained it Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get to compete in everything else (at the combine). I feel like I could’ve showed off more stuff that I could do,” he said. “But there’s nothing I can do now but look forward.”

Before the injury, he ran a 5.10-second 40-yard dash at the combine, a noteworthy time for a defensive lineman, particularly one as massive as the 347-pound Vea. But he said he expected to run even faster than that; he had been running under 5 seconds during his training.

“I’m not happy with that,” he said. “I think my body was really stressed out, but no excuses. I ran what I ran. But I’m just going to have to come back harder and showcase my speed on the field.”

A projected top-15 pick, Vea plans to attend the draft with his family on April 26.

“It hasn’t hit me yet. It’s sort of surreal to think about,” he said. “It’s a lifelong dream being ready to be fulfilled. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time and enjoy the process and not get too ahead of myself.”

Times and measurements are not officially provided, but safety Ezekiel Turner, a special-teams monster for the Huskies the past couple years, was clocked as fast as 4.56 in the 40 (hand-timed).

Others who worked out Saturday, in some capacity: Keishawn Bierria, Lavon Coleman, Will Dissly, Andrew Kirkland, Joe Mathis, Connor O’Brien, Coleman Shelton, Cameron Van Winkle, Azeem Victor and Tristan Vizcaino.