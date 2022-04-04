On March 28, two days prior to the Huskies’ first spring practice, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked what surprised him — positive or negative — about the roster he inherited.

“I thought we’d have more depth at the running-back position, honestly,” Grubb replied. “I know they graduated two seniors (Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant) last year. I just thought that would be a little stronger at this point.”

UW wasted little time addressing the deficiency.

On Monday, Wayne Taulapapa — a fifth-year senior from the University of Virginia — announced a transfer to Washington. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound tailback tallied 1,192 rushing yards, 4.5 yards per carry and 20 total touchdowns in 40 career games with the Cavaliers, while adding 150 receiving yards. That included 324 rushing yards (second on the team), 5.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2021.

He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Tualapapa is the second tailback to announce a transfer to Washington this offseason, joining New Mexico sophomore Aaron Dumas. He’s also the second former ACC team captain to relocate to Seattle, joining ex-Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright.

Even without Tualapapa’s expected transfer, Washington has seven scholarship running backs on its roster this spring: junior Richard Newton, sophomores Cameron Davis and Dumas, and redshirt freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday, Sam Adams II, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa. Still, Newton, Davis and Megwa are all expected to miss the spring with injuries, and Berry has not participated in the first three practices after testing positive for COVID-19.

Which is why, despite touting seven scholarship running backs, UW’s starter through three April practices has been redshirt freshman walk-on and converted quarterback Camden Sirmon. Grubb and Co. also inherit an offense that finished the 2021 season ranking 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (98.42 yards per game) and dead last in yards per carry (3.19).

Of the existing options, only Newton (758 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry and 14 TDs in 17 games) and Davis (381 rushing yards, 3.7 YPC, 2 TD in 18 games) have received significant reps in Seattle. Dumas also led New Mexico with 658 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry as a true freshman in 2021.

“I think there’s a lot of unproven situations in the running-back room,” Grubb said last week. “I think we’ve got a lot of work to do in there.”

From a recruiting standpoint, that work is obviously ongoing. UW also has a verbal commitment from three-star Bakersfield, Calif., running back Tybo Rogers in the 2023 class.

But Taulapapa — primarily a short yardage specialist — should pack an immediate punch.

He’ll also provide veteran leadership for a position room featuring six freshmen or sophomores. Taulapapa originally signed with Virginia in the 2016 class, but served a two-year LDS mission prior to enrolling at the school. The Laie, Hawaii, product and Punahou High School standout was Bronco Mendenhall’s first committed recruit after he left BYU for Virginia in Dec. 2016.

To put that in perspective: Taulapapa is from the same signing class as former Huskies Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp, Levi Onwuzurike and Nick Harris — each of whom have already completed seasons in the NFL.

This fall, Taulapapa may be the old man on campus.

He may also be the most proven situation in the running back room.